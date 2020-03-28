- Prespecified analysis of pooled data from ORION-9, -10 and -11 Phase III clinical trials showed inclisiran reduced low-density lipoprotein-cholesterol (LDL-C) by 51% at 17 months(1) - Prespecified exploratory analysis based on safety reporting from the three trials, showed fewer major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) with inclisiran compared to placebo(1) - The data are consistent with LDL-C lowering as a strong surrogate for improved patient cardiovascular outcomes(2) and reaffirms rationale for the ongoing ORION-4 trial