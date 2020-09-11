New post hoc data from Phase III ASCLEPIOS trials showed newly diagnosed, treatment-naïve patients experienced reductions in annualized relapse rates, MRI lesion activity and reductions in time to disability worsening when treated with Kesimpta vs teriflunomide(1) Additional safety data in over 1,800 patients who continued Kesimpta treatment or switched therapy from previous studies reinforce the favorable safety profile of Kesimpta in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS)(2) Baseline serum neurofilament light chain (NfL) levels in the ASCLEPIOS trials demonstrated a prognostic value for disease activity and worsening in all patients, including newly diagnosed, treatment-naïve patients(3) Kesimpta is the first and only FDA-approved, self-administered, targeted B-cell therapy for adults with RMS(4)