- COVID-19 Patient Assistance Program: Eligible patients can continue to enroll in our Diabetes Patient Assistance Program and receive a free 90-day supply of insulin until June 30, 2021 - My$99Insulin Program: Patients who enrolled in the cash card program in 2020 must reregister to determine if they are eligible to continue participating in 2021 - Patients facing affordability challenges for any reason are encouraged to visit NovoCare.com to learn about our programs that may be able to help