- My$99Insulin: All patients can purchase up to three vials or two packs of FlexPen®/FlexTouch®/Penfill® pens of any combination of insulins from Novo Nordisk Inc. for $99 - Follow-on brand insulins: Authorized generics of NovoLog® and NovoLog Mix® made by new Novo Nordisk A/S US company, Novo Nordisk Pharma, Inc., available at pharmacies within 1-3 business days at 50 percent off the list price - Immediate Supply: New, immediate, one-time insulin supply option available for people facing an acute need when more time is needed to identify a long-term sustainable solution - Visit NovoCare.com for more information on new and existing programs for people with and without insurance