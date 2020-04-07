PRINCETON, N.J., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuria Beauty is proud to announce we will donate 100% of our April revenue to Save the Children's COVID-19 response. Nuria aims to be a catalyst for positive change by building an engaged community around shared beauty wisdom and support of the next generation.
As the COVID-19 pandemic increases, children around the world are facing growing risks. Not only do school closings disrupt education, but also, they can affect children's health and well-being. Kids are now stuck at home without access to school meals, books and, in rural America, computers, broadband, or even print outs from schools that can't afford paper and ink. In the United States alone, 30 million children who rely on school for both learning and meals are at great risk.
In seeking ways to support our broader community, Nuria Beauty founder Naomi Furgiuele commented, "At Nuria, we love helping people with their self-care, but community is also an important part of who we are. So many of us want to help, but it can be challenging to know what to do from a distance. That's why we're thrilled to partner with Save the Children to help connect all of us to the children and communities in greatest need during this difficult time."
As the global leader in child-focused humanitarian response, Save the Children is helping ensure schools and communities have the support they need to keep vulnerable children eating and learning during the pandemic. Plus, the nonprofit has launched Coronavirus and Kids: Resources from Save the Children, to provide parents and caregivers helpful tips and free learning resources.
"Save the Children is concerned that wide-scale learning loss could be among the biggest and longest-lasting impacts coronavirus has on children across America," said Shane Garver, senior director of Save the Children's rural education programs. "With the support of partners including Nuria Beauty, we are making sure children in some of rural America's poorest communities can continue to learn and get the nutritional meals they need during these massive and unprecedented school closures."
Nuria Beauty's donations to Save the Children will continue through April 30 for all Nuria Beauty product sold through nuriabeauty.com. Consumers can learn more about the details of this promotion at https://nuriabeauty.com/help-kids-with-every-purchase/ and www.savethechildren.org/legal.
About Nuria
Nuria, meaning brightness, is designed around beauty rituals practiced by women across the world in response to local, environmental conditions. The line combines key natural ingredients with modern science to address situational skin concerns to make skin healthier and brighter. Nuria products are clean, vegan, cruelty-free, and ethically sourced. At Nuria, we aim to make a larger impact on the global community through our commitment to girls' education. Follow Nuria on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.
About Save the Children
Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since our founding 100 years ago, we've changed the lives of more than 1 billion children. In the United States and around the world, we give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We do whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming their lives and the future we share. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.