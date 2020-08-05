LAVALLETTE, N.J., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NYNJA, the security-first, all-in-one communications platform for all your mission critical communications, announced today that it will host a webinar at 2 p.m. EDT on Thursday, August 13, to discuss the challenges and evolving best practices for university (and school) educators, administrators, and students to maintain "Education Continuity" while being remote.
Distinguished technology strategist, Shelly Palmer of the Palmer Group, will host / moderate a discussion about the future of virtual learning with some of the brightest leaders in technology and education including Casey Borman, Professor, UCLA Anderson School of Business, Dr. Ai Addyson-Zhang, Education Without Walls, and JR Guerrieri, co-founder and CEO, NYNJA.
"There's a lot to be uncertain about right now, yet in today's digital age you can be certain that educators will chart new and productive paths forward for virtual learning," said Palmer. "I'm looking forward to facilitating a vibrant discussion with some of the brightest minds in education and technology, in order to super-charge these discussions and drive best practices for virtual learning."
The webinar discussion will focus on the pitfalls and emerging best practices, technology, features that remote educators will rely on, and in some cases adapt, to foster "Education Continuity."
"More will be done in the next few months to reshape and advance what's expected from the functionality and technology that's driving critical communications in education, then any other moment in time," said JR Guerrieri, Co-Founder and CEO, NYNJA Group. "It our passion to develop the backbone for high-level communications continuity that educators, administrators and students can rely upon during this critical moment. But like any great technology, we also want to build the foundational thinking for how best to utilize this technology in an educational setting."
NYNJA's passion to develop safe, secure, flexible, and reliable communications for educators and students to connect, anywhere at any time and across a variety of Internet connections – and this webinar aims to assist educators as they plan to drive curriculums this fall.
