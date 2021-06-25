SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved board certified OB/GYN Specialist, Michael Ahn, DO of Carepoint Health Medical Group.
Dr. Ahn is board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology. He actively incorporates both homeopathic and osteopathic principles into his OB/GYN practice.
His areas of special interest include high risk pregnancy, minimally invasive surgery, menopause, peri-menopause and electronic medical records. Dr. Ahn currently serves as the Director of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Hoboken University Medical Center, preceptor for both Family Medicine programs at Columbia University and the Nurse Practitioner program at New York Medical College, and is an attending physician with Integrated Women's Health.
With vast medical experience and an uncompromising dedication to the wellbeing of his patients, his patients always leave his office satisfied. In addition, Dr. Ahn is fluent in Korean and Spanish as well as English.
To learn more about Dr. Ahn, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drmichaelahn/
---
About Us
NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.
NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.
For more information, please click here to contact us or visit http://www.NJTopDocs.com.
You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.
Media Contact
Marissa Pane, NJ Top Docs, 9082887240, marissa@njtopdocs.com
SOURCE NJ Top Docs