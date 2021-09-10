SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What's more important than your pet? Check out Dr. Ernest Rogers, a Veterinary Medicine Specialist in a free OBHEALTHY Q&A Physician Health Network zoom webinar on "Your Pet and COVID-19." Set for Saturday, Sept 11, ET 1-3 pm, click here to sign up early.
Dr. Rogers will answer questions about pet health and wellness. Specifically, he will talk about protecting your pet and COVID-19. In addressing pet owners concerns, he responds to preventive care, vaccinations, parasitic control, microchips and safety.
Always ready to offer safety tips, a person is advised not to walk pets on hot asphalt, as it burns their paws when the weather is hot. He highlights the avoidance of harmful treatment, and puts a strong emphasis on the owner's willingness to ask questions about care. In Dr. Rogers' opinion, owners can make a difference in the longevity of their pets.
About OBHealthy Webinar
OBHealthy Physician Health Network hosts a free zoom webinar from 1-3 pm ET on the second Saturday of each month. The "Ask Your Medical Questions" webinars help individuals get answers to medical questions from physicians and healthcare providers located in the New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania (Tri-State) area. Previous webinar sessions are available on youtube.com.
