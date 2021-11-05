TOMS RIVER, N.J., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ocean County Sports Medicine (OCSM) has announced it is partnering with a global leader in orthopedic implants, ConMed Linvatec™, on biceps superior capsular reconstruction. This new technique involves using the biceps tendon as a graft to fill a remaining defect or reinforce the repair of a weak or irreparable rotator cuff.
OCSM was established in 1988 by Dr. Joseph C. Tauro, a nationally recognized innovator in orthopedic care for surgical and non-surgical musculoskeletal problems. Dr. Tauro was recently in Largo, Florida in the ConMed lab perfecting this technique. "I am very encouraged that the biceps superior capsular reconstruction will be a great advance in our ability to help patients who have these difficult rotator cuff tears," Dr. Tauro noted.
Conmed Linvatec™ is a leader in the fields of arthroscopy, multi-specialty endoscopic medical video systems and powered surgical instruments. "One of the greatest problems with rotator cuff repair is how to repair very large tears that are contracted and/or have poor tendon quality," said Dr. Tauro. "The advantage of this technique is that the biceps tendon is a living graft and is already attached on the side of the joint where cadaver grafts formerly had to be sewn."
As a professor at Rutgers Medical School and a national lecturer, Dr. Tauro assures his patients that they will be provided with the finest care available anywhere in the country. "A large part of our commitment to our patients involves the development of new and better techniques to provide the very best outcomes when surgery is required."
Ocean County Sports Medicine is located at 9 Hospital Drive, Toms River, NJ 08755. To learn more or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Tauro, please visit http://www.oceancountysportsmedicine.com or call 732-741-3247.
About Ocean County Sports Medicine
Ocean County Sports Medicine, a comprehensive, regional orthopedic practice in Toms River, NJ, was established in 1988 by Dr. Joseph C. Tauro, a nationally recognized innovator in orthopedic care for surgical and non-surgical musculoskeletal problems. To learn more, visit http://www.oceancountysportsmedicine.com. Facebook: @OceanCountySportsMedicine Twitter: @OCSM_
About Dr. Joseph C. Tauro, MD
Dr. Joseph C. Tauro, MD has traveled extensively both nationally and internationally to teach advanced surgical techniques to other doctors. He is a member of the Board of Directors of AANA(the Arthroscopy Association of North America), a national and international organization for the advancement of orthopedic surgery in the United Statesand in 80 countries globally. Dr. Tauro currently leads Ocean County Sports Medicine. He is also a Clinical Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in Newark, NJ.
