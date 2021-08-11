ORANGE, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Olatunbosun and Salome Awope are pleased to announce the launch of their new complete home services company – TruBlue Total House Care of Orange-Newark. This new locally-owned-and-operated company serves Orange, Newark, Union, Fort Lee, Hackensack, Secaucus and the surrounding areas.
"Owning a home can be a wonderful and rewarding experience, but it can come with quite a few hassles, from small chores to major maintenance. TruBlue is a unique company that offers a complete solution for the care and maintenance of your home, whether it's your own home, the home of a loved one, a rental property, a vacation home, a house you're trying to sell or anything in between," Olatunbosun said.
Clients looking for dependable, high-quality, individual services can hire TruBlue for handyman repairs, cleaning services, yard work, seasonal services and minor home renovations. TruBlue also works with homeowners, realtors and rental property owners who need to get homes move-in ready quickly and keep them maintained as well as business clients.
TruBlue also offers a suite of family-friendly and senior-focused services, including the ability to do Senior Home Safety Assessments, make age-friendly renovations and offer House Care Plus, a regular service program that can help seniors and busy families enjoy the comforts and convenience of owning a home without worrying about the maintenance hassles.
Olatunbosun and Salome are from West Africa and have spent their careers in the United States working their way up to owning their own company. They chose TruBlue not only because of the ability to serve the community in a variety of ways, but because of the company's ability to help seniors age in place.
"With backgrounds in home health care, hospitality and sales, we saw the need for a company to fill the gap for older adults who are hoping to live at home for as long as possible," Olatunbosun said. "When my mom got sick and had a stroke, we realized there was a real need not only for companies who can care for the person, but professionals who can modify the house as well as take care of the home. That's what we're here to do."
TruBlue of Orange-Newark is licensed, bonded and insured. To learn more about TruBlue, call 201-667-9450, email jawope@trubluehousecare.com or visit https://trubluehousecare.com/orange-newark.
