RINGOES, N.J., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Old York Cellars, one of the oldest vineyards in the Garden State, has formed a new partnership with Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, a founding member of pioneer rap group Run-DMC. As a result of this partnership, Old York Cellars will be offering a new collection of custom labeled wines, called Darryl Mack Cellars, alongside chocolates and baked goods prepared by local bakers and chocolatiers, and curated by Darryl.
This new collection, launched on October 7th, includes red, white and blush blends, and can be packaged with the curated chocolates and desserts hand-crafted by The Fudge Shoppe in Flemington, NJ, and by BAM Desserts in Somerset, NJ.
"Darryl is an iconic artist, but more than that, he has a desire to bring people together through his incredible taste in food and music" said David Wolin, owner of Old York Cellars. "We are excited to be moving forward with this partnership and supporting a cause that is close to Darryl's heart. This partnership has created something fun and truly special in time for the holidays."
Darryl Mack Cellars Wines are part of Old York Cellars' charitable collection of wines, and a portion of the proceeds will go to the Felix Organization - founded in 2006 by Darryl McDaniels and Emmy Award-winning casting director Sheila Jaffe. The Felix Organization provides inspiring opportunities and new experiences to enrich the lives of children who are growing up in the foster care system.
In addition to the Darryl Mack Cellars collection, Old York Cellars recently launched a new website, including a Custom Wine Label Maker for personalizing wine bottles. These labels include special holiday themes, and can include custom photos, color schemes and logos. Labels are then paired with one of Old York Cellars award-winning "What-Exit" white, red and blush wines.
For more information about Old York Cellars' wines and events, please visit http://www.oldyorkcellars.com. For more on the Darryl Mack Cellars collection, visit https://shop.oldyorkcellars.com/DMC.
About Old York Cellars
One of the oldest vineyards in the Garden State, Old York Cellars (http://www.oldyorkcellars.com) offers a full selection of award-winning wines for wine lovers from Philadelphia to Manhattan. Owner David Wolin's vision was to create a world-class winery in New Jersey utilizing new and old-world techniques and the best grape varietals the region has to offer. The property offers scenic views of the Sourland Mountain range and 28 acres of preserved farmland and rolling vineyards with vines that were the first to produce wine under the New Jersey Farm Act of 1981. The winery also has a retail location in the Bridgewater Commons Mall.
Media Contact
James McKinsey, Kimball Hughes Public Relations, 6105597585, jmckinsey@kimballpr.com
SOURCE Old York Cellars