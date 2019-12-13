OncoSec Presents Interim Data of 28.5% Objective Response Rate (ORR) from Ongoing KEYNOTE-890 Study Evaluating TAVO(TM) in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Heavily Pretreated, Late-Stage, Metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC) at the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

- 4 confirmed partial responses, 3 stable disease as assessed by the investigator in 14 patients who were refractory to chemotherapy and had progressed after an average of three prior lines of therapy - Previous anti-PD-1 checkpoint studies reported a 6-10% response rate as a monotherapy in a similar but less pretreated (2 prior therapies) patient population