CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J., Mar. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One Park Condos, the luxury condominium development located in Cliffside Park, NJ will be launching its own event and series of art installations to support local artists while bringing a new cultural outlet to the city. Termed "Park Basel", the initiative will bring a number of art installations to the One Park premises that will be open to viewing for the public. There will also be a viewing event to mark the opening of the program.
The open event for Park Basel will take place on April 17 and other events such as live painting and artist interviews will be taking place throughout 2021 to celebrate the art community.
Park Basel was developed in partnership with CJ Dalton, the New Jersey real estate brokerage firm that spearheads sales and development for the property. The company recently announced in January that CJ Dalton had taken over the reins as the exclusive sales and marketing agent of the upscale residence.
The Park Basel launch also comes amid the unveiling of One Park's new model home, designed by renowned decorator Joe Human. The model penthouse will be available for preview throughout the Park Basel program.
More information about One Park Condos and Park Basel can be found at: https://liveatonepark.com/
About One Park
One Park, the premiere luxury condominium development located in Bergen County's Cliffside Park, offers fourteen stories with two hundred four upscale units featuring expansive views of the New York City skyline and Hudson River. Units offer spacious living arrangements featuring from one to four bedrooms and up to 2,983 square feet of living space. Interior spaces boast gourmet kitchens with chef-caliber appliances, sanctuary-like bedroom suites, and spa-inspired master suite baths. One Park, developed by DMG Investments, is a recognized leader in world class architecture and dramatic views in the Bergen County community.
One Park residents enjoy privileged amenities and a short commute to and from New York City. With amenities that rival New York City luxury buildings, including an outdoor movie theater, fitness center, golf simulator, children's playroom, and pet spa, residents want for nothing. One Park residents have attentive twenty-four-hour doorman service and two options to accommodate their automobiles, including the recent addition of a luxury vehicle garage designed explicitly for low chassis vehicles like the Lamborghini and Ferrari. A resident-only shuttle service is also an option.
About DMG Investments
Headquartered in New York City at 100 Wall Street, DMG Investments LLC ("DMG") was established in 2013.
DMG focuses on real estate acquisitions, development and management as well as financing. Leveraging the expertise of a team of dedicated real estate professionals with decades of experience creating and adding value for investors, DMG has amassed a portfolio of best-in-class assets across the US in dynamic markets in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and South Carolina.
As the portfolio continues to grow, DMG is dedicated to providing amenities and services that enhance the livability of each project be it in the student housing, traditional multifamily or condominium sector. In the years to come, the goal of DMG is to become a global real estate enterprise with a world-class reputation for sustainable development and a business philosophy that emphasizes the importance of delivering value for investors, owners and residents.
Media Contact
David Ramos, DMG Investments, +1 9172884009, davidramos@dmg-investments.com
SOURCE One Park Condos