CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Luxury condo tower One Park Condos on New Jersey's gold coast has been named a finalist in HGTV's upcoming Designer of the Year Award. The award program, which highlights highly acclaimed homes and luxury developments, has named the Cliffside Park's ultra luxury three bedroom high rise unit to its "Living Large in Small Spaces" category which can be voted on by the public.
The apartment boasts expansive views of the New York City skyline and top of the line finishes and amenities. It was designed by renowned interior designer Joe Human. "Within I used a mix of bold design, patterns and subtle neutrals to create a good balance that would still appeal to the art lover or the minimalist." said Human. "I wanted to showcase art, so we worked with Dru on selecting a piece for the master bedroom. We also custom made the remaining artwork specifically to fit what the vision is, my personal favorite is the large NYC scape in the Kitchen area (a whole other story on how we got it up to the unit!). Finally, in an era of social media we wanted to create a lot of selfie vignettes which is how I came up with the large dog in the Living Room (has he been named yet?)."
The residence is represented by New Jersey luxury brokerage firm CJ Dalton whose President, Taryn Byron, oversaw the marketing of the building. "When we were conceptualizing the unit, I expressed to Joe the ideal client for One Park and what their lifestyle is like." said Byron. "One Park attracts a very fashion forward resident, who enjoys travel, art, and culture with a comfortable, laid back style. They are anything but boring and enjoy the marriage of city and suburbs. Our residents want it all - a posh place to call home, 5 star amenities and views, views, views from New Jersey's gold coast".
The winners of HGTV's Designer of the Year Awards will be featured on the television network. Readers can view the finalists and cast their vote by visiting the following link and scrolling through the properties until One Park is found and selecting the "Vote" button: https://www.hgtv.com/design/packages/hgtv-designer-of-the-year-awards/2021/living-large-in-small-spaces
About One Park
One Park, the premiere luxury condominium development located in Bergen County's Cliffside Park, offers fourteen stories with two hundred four upscale units featuring expansive views of the New York City skyline and Hudson River. Units offer spacious living arrangements featuring from one to four bedrooms and up to 2,983 square feet of living space. Interior spaces boast gourmet kitchens with chef-caliber appliances, sanctuary-like bedroom suites, and spa-inspired master suite baths. One Park, developed by DMG Investments, is a recognized leader in world class architecture and dramatic views in the Bergen County community.
One Park residents enjoy privileged amenities and a short commute to and from New York City. With amenities that rival New York City luxury buildings, including an outdoor movie theater, fitness center, golf simulator, children's playroom, and pet spa, residents want for nothing. One Park residents have attentive twenty-four-hour doorman service and two options to accommodate their automobiles, including the recent addition of a luxury vehicle garage designed explicitly for low chassis vehicles like the Lamborghini and Ferrari. A resident-only shuttle service is also an option.
About CJ Dalton
CJ Dalton is a full service luxury real estate brokerage headquartered in Cliffside Park, New Jersey. Founded in 2020 by veteran broker Taryn Byron, the firm's team of real estate experts specialize in advising high net worth individuals in the Bergen and Hudson counties. Dedicated to defining the new standard of service in real estate, CJ Dalton is a brokerage that doesn't act like a brokerage. Unlike the traditional agent-centric real estate model, the client is at the center of our collaborative, advisory approach.
Hyper-focusing on the nuanced layers and specialized aspects of sales, marketing, research, and management allows CJD to be dynamic and creative while bringing unprecedented value. Their goal is to ensure transparency and accountability every step of the way in order to achieve superior results.
About DMG Investments
Headquartered in New York City at 100 Wall Street, DMG Investments LLC ("DMG") was established in 2013.
DMG focuses on real estate acquisitions, development and management as well as financing. Leveraging the expertise of a team of dedicated real estate professionals with decades of experience creating and adding value for investors, DMG has amassed a portfolio of best-in-class assets across the US in dynamic markets in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and South Carolina.
As the portfolio continues to grow, DMG is dedicated to providing amenities and services that enhance the livability of each project be it in the student housing, traditional multifamily or condominium sector. In the years to come, the goal of DMG is to become a global real estate enterprise with a world-class reputation for sustainable development and a business philosophy that emphasizes the importance of delivering value for investors, owners and residents.
Media Contact
David Ramos, DMG Investments, +1 9172884009, admin@fifthavenuebrands.com
SOURCE One Park Condos