CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J., March 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Luxury condominium residence One Park in Cliffside Park, NJ has announced the launch of its quarterly community magazine, One Park Views. With its debut issue premiering this week, the magazine will be distributed throughout shops, restaurants and the community at large. One Park Views will spotlight the best that Cliffside Park has to offer, including top restaurants, shopping destinations and upcoming events and news. The magazine also showcases One Park's own renowned amenities including its fitness center, golf simulator, pet spa and children's playground.
The inaugural issue of One Park Views includes a behind the scenes look at One Park amenities, stories from the building's residents and a look at two of the community's top restaurants, Villa Amalfi and 354 Steakhouse. Also included in the first edition is an exclusive interview with veteran New Jersey real estate expert, Taryn Byron, whose brokerage firm CJ Dalton, spearheads marketing and sales for the property. The magazine also features Horderly Professional Organizing, celebrity interior designer Cathy Hobbs and the local paper, Cliffside Park News.
About One Park
One Park, the premiere luxury condominium development located in Bergen County's Cliffside Park, offers fourteen stories with two hundred four upscale units featuring expansive views of the New York City skyline and Hudson River. Units offer spacious living arrangements featuring from one to four bedrooms and up to 2,983 square feet of living space. Interior spaces boast gourmet kitchens with chef-caliber appliances, sanctuary-like bedroom suites, and spa-inspired master suite baths. One Park, developed by DMG Investments, is a recognized leader in world class architecture and dramatic views in the Bergen County community.
One Park residents enjoy privileged amenities and a short commute to and from New York City. With amenities that rival New York City luxury buildings, including an outdoor movie theater, fitness center, golf simulator, children's playroom, and pet spa, residents want for nothing. One Park residents have attentive twenty-four-hour doorman service and two options to accommodate their automobiles, including the recent addition of a luxury vehicle garage designed explicitly for low chassis vehicles like the Lamborghini and Ferrari. A resident-only shuttle service is also an option.
About DMG Investments
Headquartered in New York City at 100 Wall Street, DMG Investments LLC ("DMG") was established in 2013.
DMG focuses on real estate acquisitions, development and management as well as financing. Leveraging the expertise of a team of dedicated real estate professionals with decades of experience creating and adding value for investors, DMG has amassed a portfolio of best-in-class assets across the US in dynamic markets in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and South Carolina.
As the portfolio continues to grow, DMG is dedicated to providing amenities and services that enhance the livability of each project be it in the student housing, traditional multifamily or condominium sector. In the years to come, the goal of DMG is to become a global real estate enterprise with a world-class reputation for sustainable development and a business philosophy that emphasizes the importance of delivering value for investors, owners and residents.
