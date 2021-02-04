OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Going… going… Building 5 is almost gone! Nobility Crest, a 55+ luxury condominium community in Ocean Township, has announced that only one home remains for sale in Building 5 and Building 6 is now under construction! After seeing unprecedented success with its first two phases, anyone interested in Nobility Crest's latest addition should call 732-361-4982 to schedule a one-on-one or virtual appointment. All in-person appointments will follow all state-mandated guidelines to guarantee the safety of staff and future residents.
"With the community now over 60 percent sold out, this is your last chance for a new construction home at Nobility Crest," said Robert Adinolfi, Chief Operating Officer at Renaissance Properties.
The Drummond 1, the only remaining quick delivery home, features two bedrooms, two bathrooms and 1,327 sq. ft. of living space. Installed upgrades include added electric (cable outlets and recessed lights); Hazelnut Glazed maple cabinets with Montclair White quartz countertops, and Creekwood Walnut Brook ceramic plank flooring in the family room, kitchen and dining room. This home is available for quick delivery with a June closing and priced from $414,990.
"This condo comes with an assigned indoor parking spot and storage space in a secure, well-lit enclosed garage that offers elevator access to and from each floor," Adinolfi added.
Nobility Crest of Ocean showcases a low-maintenance lifestyle with exciting onsite amenities that can be enjoyed year-round, including a 4,300 sq. ft. Lifestyle Center with a fitness center, business center, lounge, library, large multi-purpose room, media room, billiard and card rooms. Each of the three new buildings will also add either a club room with billiards, a fitness room or an all-purpose room. For those with furry friends, a new dog park will also be constructed onsite.
Following a $1M redesign and renovation of Nobility Crest's pool and amenity area, residents spent the summer taking advantage of all that the community has to offer with a beach-entry pool, sundeck, shaded pergolas, barbeque areas, fire pit and more. "This community offers the carefree lifestyle our savvy buyers have worked for," said Adinolfi.
In addition to ample onsite amenities, the Jersey Shore location of Nobility Crest put owners at the center of it all. Nearby shopping includes everything from groceries at Shop Rite just 1.3 miles away to incredible deals on world-famous designer goods at the Jersey Shore Premium Outlets less than three miles away. Need some beach therapy? Make a quick left onto Route 66 and you'll be at the Asbury Park Beach and Boardwalk in under four miles. The community also offers easy access from both Route 18 and the Garden Parkway.
Nobility Crest is located at 7 Centre Street in Ocean Township. Take Route 66 to Cedar Village Boulevard, enter "0827" on the Call Box for the salesperson to open the gate and make a left on Centre Street. To learn more, visit NobilityCrest55.com or email nobilitycrestinfo@renaprop.com. The Sales Center is now open, schedule an appointment from 10am to 5pm daily. To learn more, please call 732-361-4982.
About Renaissance Properties
Since its creation nearly 30 years ago, Renaissance Properties has evolved from a small real estate brokerage company to a multi-faceted real estate development firm and home builder with over 1,000 new homes and nearly 800,000 square feet of commercial space to its credit. The dedicated team at Renaissance Properties works tirelessly to ensure quality, integrity and customer satisfaction in all its endeavors. With distinctive designs and accommodating layouts, new home buyers and tenants alike are delighted with the product offered by Renaissance Properties. To learn more, visit RenaissanceProp.com.
About Blue Star Group
With over 80 years of combined experience in home building excellence and customer satisfaction, the Blue Star Group, LLC is recognized as one of Staten Island's foremost builders. Since its inception in 1976, Blue Star has received continual acclaim both from homebuyers and respected industry associations. Blue Star's standards are set at the highest levels of home design, building materials and craftsmanship to consistently deliver on its promise of bringing the best value to its deserving customers.
Laura Crossan, Design 446, 732-292-2400, lcrossan@design446.com
