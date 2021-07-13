OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The countdown begins! Only 17 new homes remain at Nobility Crest in Ocean Township! With nearly 30 closings last month, the time to act is now. Just ask one of many residents who have given rave reviews of the popular 55+ condominium community.
Vivian Fried and Jean Vitale, who purchased a new construction condo at Nobility Crest say that the sales staff makes the process so easy. "They are always there for me," Fried continues. "My mom has lived here for 15 years and just loves her wonderful friends and neighbors. It's great being so close to each other in such a beautiful community not far from where we have lived for 50 years."
With its premier Jersey Shore address close to beaches, shopping and more, Fried and Vitale appreciate how centrally located the premier, gated community is. "Everything you need is so close to Nobility Crest," they continued. "We look forward to lots of good times here."
Racielle Lande purchased at Nobility Crest last October. "It has been wonderful," she says. "All the people I have met have been so friendly and there is never a dull moment. I have to thank Jennifer Cavalluzzi (Sales Manager for Nobility Crest) for all of her efforts to make sure I selected the perfect unit for me!"
For those interested in joining all the happy homeowners at Nobility Crest, Robert Adinolfi, Chief Operating Officer at Renaissance Properties says the last building is projected for move-ins this winter. "Buyers in that building have the opportunity to lock-in a price on their new home at today's prices and still have time to prepare to market their existing home," said Adinolfi. For more information, call 732-361-4982 to schedule a one-on-one or virtual appointment. All in-person appointments will follow all state-mandated guidelines to guarantee the safety of staff and future residents.
Nobility Crest features one- and two-bedroom home designs with 1,017 to over 1,700 sq. ft. of living space, priced from $374,990. All homes highlight open living spaces, spacious master suites, and appealing, designer-selected finishes. In addition, each home comes with an assigned parking spot and storage space in a secure, well-lit enclosed garage that enjoys elevator access to and from each floor.
Showcasing a low-maintenance lifestyle with exciting onsite amenities that can be enjoyed year-round, Nobility Crest offers a 4,300 sq. ft. Lifestyle Center with a fitness center, business center, lounge, library, large multi-purpose room, media room, billiard and card rooms. Each of the three new buildings will also add either a club room with billiards, a fitness room or an all-purpose room. For those with furry friends, a new dog park is also onsite.
Following a $1M redesign and renovation of Nobility Crest's pool and amenity area, residents are spending the summer taking advantage of all that the community has to offer with a beach-entry pool, sundeck, shaded pergolas, barbeque areas, fire pit and more.
Located in a premier location along the Jersey Shore, Nobility Crest puts residents at the center of it all. Nearby shopping includes everything from groceries at Shop Rite just 1.3 miles away to incredible deals on world-famous designer goods at the Jersey Shore Premium Outlets less than three miles away. Need some beach therapy? Make a quick left onto Route 66 and you'll be at the Asbury Park Beach and Boardwalk in under four miles. The community also offers easy access from both Route 18 and the Garden Parkway.
Nobility Crest is located at 7 Centre Street in Ocean Township. Take Route 66 to Cedar Village Boulevard, enter "0827" on the Call Box for the salesperson to open the gate and make a left on Centre Street. To learn more, visit NobilityCrest55.com or email nobilitycrestinfo@renaprop.com. The Sales Center is now open, call 732-361-4982 to schedule an appointment from 10am to 5pm daily.
About Renaissance Properties
Since its creation nearly 30 years ago, Renaissance Properties has evolved from a small real estate brokerage company to a multi-faceted real estate development firm and home builder with over 1,000 new homes and nearly 800,000 square feet of commercial space to its credit. The dedicated team at Renaissance Properties works tirelessly to ensure quality, integrity and customer satisfaction in all its endeavors. With distinctive designs and accommodating layouts, new home buyers and tenants alike are delighted with the product offered by Renaissance Properties. To learn more, visit RenaissanceProp.com.
About Blue Star Group
With over 80 years of combined experience in home building excellence and customer satisfaction, the Blue Star Group, LLC is recognized as one of Staten Island's foremost builders. Since its inception in 1976, Blue Star has received continual acclaim both from homebuyers and respected industry associations. Blue Star's standards are set at the highest levels of home design, building materials and craftsmanship to consistently deliver on its promise of bringing the best value to its deserving customers.
Media Contact
Laura Crossan, Design 446, 732-292-2400, lcrossan@design446.com
SOURCE Nobility Crest in Ocean Township