HOBOKEN, N.J., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mark Trudeau, CEO and Founder of OpenVault, has been named as a member of the "CableFax 100" list of the most influential executives whose leadership "advances and elevates the cable broadband industry."
Trudeau, who has grown OpenVault into a market-leading source of SaaS-based revenue and network improvement solutions and data-driven broadband insights, earned recognition for OpenVault's role in driving mass awareness of how the COVID pandemic impacted cable broadband and of the industry's response to the challenge.
Throughout its 11-year history, OpenVault has earned a reputation as a resource for accurate and objective data that helps operators optimize network performance and subscriber experiences. The company's research also has been influential in helping the industry anticipate changes in consumption patterns and in development of "broadband first" strategies as the next generation of business model.
"As a team, we've embraced the responsibility of quantifying how cable broadband consumption has evolved, particularly over the past 18 months," said Trudeau. "While I'm grateful personally to have been selected to the CableFax 100, this honor truly is a reflection of the hard work and technology expertise that have made OpenVault solutions so valuable to our customers."
Trudeau and the rest of the CableFax 100 honorees are being feted in the August issue of CableFax Magazine. More information is available here.
About OpenVault
OpenVault and OpenVault Europe GmbH are market-leading sources of broadband technology solutions and data-driven insights into worldwide broadband consumption patterns. The companies' cloud-based, SaaS solutions and tools help service providers optimize network performance, increase revenue and improve subscriber satisfaction. OpenVault and OpenVault Europe aggregate and analyze the resulting market data to provide unparalleled granular views of consumer usage that can be used to anticipate residential and business broadband trends. For more information, please visit openvault.com.
