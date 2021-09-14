HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpenVault, a global provider of industry analytics and SaaS technology solutions for broadband operators, is supporting wider availability of high-speed internet services through a turnkey initiative that simplifies participation in the FCC's Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program.
OpenVault is leveraging its vast data, analytics and reporting capabilities to provide the information necessary for operators' auditing purposes. Using its cloud-based solutions that deliver visibility into network traffic and subscriber usage at a granular level, OpenVault offers EBB reporting capabilities that include individual:
- MAC Addresses;
- Billing Accounts; and
- Upstream, downstream and total usage by month; as well as
- A data repository providing multiple years of history
Instituted to help families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Emergency Broadband Benefit program allows eligible households to receive a discount of up to $50 per month one broadband service. Recipients are limited to one monthly service discount and a one-device/one-time discount of up to $100 per household. It is estimated that more than 35 million households are eligible for the program.
"Operators need a way to streamline collection of the information that is needed for participation in this program that can provide Emergency Broadband Benefits to so many in need," said Josh Barstow, Chief Revenue Officer of OpenVault. "Data is what we do: using the tools that already help our customers provide better experiences for subscribers, we can quickly and accurately deliver everything that's needed to fulfill the mandates of EBB and deliver better broadband access to those in need."
Broadband providers seeking more information on OpenVault's EBB initiative may contact OpenVault at sales@openvault.com.
About OpenVault
OpenVault is a market-leading source of broadband technology solutions and data-driven insights into worldwide broadband consumption patterns. OpenVault's cloud-based, SaaS solutions and tools help service providers optimize network performance, increase revenue and improve subscriber satisfaction. OpenVault aggregates and analyzes the resulting market data to provide unparalleled granular views of consumer usage that can be used to anticipate residential and business broadband trends.
For more information, please visit openvault.com. For media inquiries, please contact: Paul Schneider at pspr@att.net or +1-215-817-4384; Kristen Nihamin at knihamin@openvault.com or +1-917-509-9028
Media Contact
Kristen Nihamin, OpenVault, +1 (917) 509-9028, knihamin@openvault.com
Paul Schneider, 1-215-817-4384, pspr@att.net
SOURCE OpenVault