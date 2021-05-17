SOMERSET, N.J., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catalent, a global leader in clinical supply services, today announced that experts from its clinical supply business will be speaking at the upcoming DIA China 2021 Conference, being held at the Suzhou International Expo Center, from May 20 - 23.
On May 22 at 10:30 a.m. China Standard Time, as part of the DIA Supply Chain Session, Daniel Gao, General Manager of Catalent's Shanghai facilities will participate in a panel discussion titled, "Clinical Supply Chain Quality Management and Risk Control".
At 9:15 a.m. China Standard Time on May 23, at the ISPE Special Forum, Nicole Gray, Director, Strategic Supply Solutions at Catalent, will present "Challenges in Clinical Supplies Management During the COVID-19 Pandemic", where she will share the company's experience in providing direct-to-patient (DTP) clinical supply during the COVID-19 pandemic, and will explore the potential role for DTP in its aftermath.
In his current role, Mr. Gao oversees Catalent's clinical supply business in China, having previously been Site Director at the company's Shanghai Free Trade Zone facility, and before that, Business Development Director. Mr. Gao holds a master's in business administration from Ryerson University, and a Global Executive MBA from China Europa International Business School (CEIBS).
In her role at Catalent, Ms. Gray is responsible for developing the company's DTP business and other new strategic service offerings. She has 18 years' experience in clinical supplies project management, and prior to her current role, spent six years as the Director of Project Management for Catalent's Philadelphia facility. She is an active member of GCSG and is currently the Board Secretary.
Catalent will also be exhibiting and showcasing its multiple clinical supplies solutions at the event, and for more information, visit Catalent's booth, R08.
To find out more information about this event, visit https://www.clinical.catalent.com/events/dia-china-2021.
About Catalent Clinical Supply Services
Catalent is a global leader in clinical supply services, with comprehensive and flexible solutions for small molecules, biologics, and cell and gene therapies and integrated solutions to accelerate speed to clinic. Catalent offers a full range services including clinical supply management, comprehensive packaging solutions, comparator sourcing, cold chain storage and global distribution and specialized supply chain services including direct-to-patient and demand-led supply. With nine GMP clinical packaging facilities and over 50 strategically located depots on six continents combined with more than 25 years' experience across thousands of studies in more than 80 countries, Catalent has the comprehensive services, global scale and expertise necessary to reliably supply clinical trials of all sizes and complexity anywhere in the world.
About Catalent
Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs around 15,000 people, including approximately 2,400 scientists and technicians, at more than 45 facilities, and in fiscal year 2020 generated over $3 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.catalent.com
More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.™
Media Contact
Chris Halling, Catalent, +447580041073, chris.halling@catalent.com
Richard Kerns, Northern Exposure Public Relations, +441617285880, richard@nepr.agency
SOURCE Catalent