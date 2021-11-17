HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, a NYC area small business technology consultant and MSP published information about changes to the Section 179 2021 Tax Deduction for business investment in equipment and technology. The valuable guidance for small and mid-size businesses can be found in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website.
The informative article reviews details of and changes to the Section 179 tax deduction for 2021. The increased deduction limit, spending cap, and bonus depreciation are explained. Readers are urged to order now to complete the transaction before year end due to potential supply chain shortages.
In addition, suggested technology purchases appear on a small business technology investment shopping list that follows. The list features items currently needed by many small businesses, including remote work collaboration equipment, laptops, desktops, and remote worker security.
"Investing in revenue-generating, remote worker productivity, and security enhancing technology is a smart business decision that comes with a large tax break for 2021," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO of eMazzanti Technologies. "Business leaders accelerate success when they take advantage of the Section 179 2021 tax deduction."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Order Now to Leverage Section 179 2021 Tax Deduction for Small Business Technology Investment."
"With 2021 going out surprisingly strong, owners of expanding businesses welcome the news of generous year-end tax deductions. With Section 179 2021 offering significant tax relief, small businesses can end the year with an investment in modernized technology to continue the growth in 2022. But, due to potential supply chain shortages, you should order now to complete the transaction before year end."
Section 179 2021 Increased Deduction Limits
"Deduction limit doubled – For new and used equipment purchased and put into use before the end of the year, the total amount you can deduct was increased to $1 million in 2018. This also applies to off-the-shelf software. The deduction limit adjusts annually for inflation, making the 2021 limit $1,050,000."
"For example, a business takes advantage of the opportunity to replace aging computers and install modern video conferencing technology. With qualifying expenses totaling $1.25 million, the business qualifies for the $1,050,000 deduction. It then takes the bonus depreciation for the remaining $200,000. In the current 21% percent small business tax rate for corporations, the investment gains $262,500 in tax write-offs."
Section 179 2021 Items to Add to Your Tax Savings List
"With the December 31 deadline fast approaching and the current supply chain shortages, now is the time to start making strategic technology investments. For instance, you might upgrade remote worker productivity and security to grow faster and protect business data. Or you can take the opportunity to reconfigure some areas for hybrid workspace."
Optimize the Tools to Power Growth with Expert Advice
Count on the modern technology expertise at eMazzanti to maximize the tax savings available from Section 179 2021. They'll guide business leaders through the hardware and software options available and help to forecast your future technology needs.
With twenty years' experience supporting customers through a variety of crises, eMazzanti's business technology experts anticipate bumps in the road. With a strong balance sheet, they have stockpiled in-demand hardware to provide excellent service for customers. With an inventory of printing supplies, laptops, desktop computers and more, they can provide same-day delivery to many clients.
.
