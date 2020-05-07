BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Declutter and personalize your home with the touch of a button. Today, Brother is excited to unveil the P-touch Home Personal Label Maker as the newest addition to the P-touch family of label makers. With easy-to-use features, intuitive menus, and one-touch keys for personalization, the P-touch Home is a portable solution built to transform your home into a functional and attractive space.
Exclusive to the P-touch Home are built-in home organization templates for a variety of needs and items, including food prep, linen closet and clothing storage, child and baby items and more. The templates provide an effortless and creative way to organize and declutter your entire home no matter your family's needs. P-touch Home also stores up to 30 labels to help save time on reprinting; perfect for labeling baby bottles, lunchboxes and more.
"Home organization has transformed from a necessary evil in the past, to a hobby that allows individuals to organize and personalize their home," said Jacquie Hunter, Director of Labeling Product Marketing at Brother. "We developed the P-touch Home specifically with that in mind and are excited to deliver our consumers a labeling solution dedicated to home, kitchen and childcare organization."
The P-touch Home offers 14 fonts, 10 font styles, 97 frames, and over 600 symbols and emojis, making it easy to customize and personalize your home based on your décor and style. Get started with your favorite home organization projects right out of the box as the P-touch Home comes with six AAA batteries and a standard roll of Black on Clear Brother Genuine P-touch Laminated TZe Label Tape. Alphabetically-organized spice racks, clutter-free kids' rooms, and personalized pet palaces have never been easier.
The P-touch Home is compatible with Brother Genuine P-touch TZe Label Tapes in four different widths and an assortment of colors with several print color options. P-touch Laminated TZe Label Tapes are temperature and water resistant. They can go from the freezer, to the microwave, to the dishwasher, making them a must-have for families on the go.
The Brother P-touch Home retails for $44.99. Both the P-touch Home and Brother Genuine P-touch TZe Label Tapes are available to purchase from PtouchHomeByBrother.com.
About Brother International Corporation
Brother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a premier provider of home office and business products, home appliances for the sewing and crafting enthusiast as well as industrial solutions that revolutionize the way we live and work. Brother International Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales exceeding $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Bridgewater, New Jersey is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, research and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Illinois and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Mexico. For more information, visit www.brother.com.
