BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for a simple way to tackle your toughest labeling jobs? Today, Brother International Corporation released the P-touch Pro, a durable and versatile label maker that's optimized for home improvement and electrical workspace identification and organizational needs.
With a lightweight and portable design, the P-touch Pro includes new features that simplify electrical and cable labeling needs. A detachable wrist strap allows for easy portability wherever your workspace is located, and dedicated one-touch keys including Cable Wrap, Cable Flag, Faceplate and Serialize bring electrical labeling identification to your fingertips.
"We are excited to introduce a label maker that addresses the needs of our consumers focused on home improvement, electrical and sporting organization," said Jacquie Hunter, Director of Labeling Products Marketing at Brother. "The P-touch Pro offers unique features that are electrical application-specific and is a perfect example of how organization and decluttering extend beyond office use and into the workspace landscape."
The P-touch Pro was designed with versatility in mind. User-friendly features include an easy-type QUERTY keyboard, 3 font options and over 300 symbols, making it the perfect labeling tool for basement and garage supplies, sports, hobby and outdoor equipment. Users can also save time with the built-in memory function that stores up to 9 labels at a time.
Compatible with the P-touch Pro are a wide assortment of Brother Genuine P-touch TZe label tapes in a variety of styles and adhesives perfect for tougher labeling needs. Flexible ID label tape is ideal for wrapping around cables and wires, while Extra Strength label tape is made for tougher surfaces. All P-touch laminated TZe label tapes are resistant to temperature, chemicals, peeling and fading, and work great for both indoor and outdoor use.
The Brother P-touch Pro and P-touch TZe label tapes are available to purchase from https://www.brother-usa.com/ptouch/ptouch-pro.
About Brother International Corporation
Brother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a premier provider of home office and business products, home appliances for the sewing and crafting enthusiast as well as industrial solutions that revolutionize the way we live and work. Brother International Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales exceeding $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Bridgewater, New Jersey is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, research and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Illinois and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Mexico. For more information, visit www.brother.com.