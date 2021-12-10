SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After practicing general dentistry for seven years, Dr. David Caggiano's passion for orthodontics led him back to the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey to complete a three-year residency. Combining his background in Biomedical Engineering with his extensive training and experience, he opened Caggiano Orthodontics, his award-winning practice.
Having grown up near Parsippany where his practice is located, Dr. Caggiano is proud to give the gift of a beautiful smile to people living in nearby communities. To better serve the residents of Parsippany, Boonton, Montville, Morris Plains, Mountain Lakes and Whippany, he recently opened a brand-new facility just down the street from his previous location.
His new office is equipped with cutting-edge technology, so he can continue to provide unmatched orthodontic services while promoting a comfortable, safe environment. Dr. Caggiano has three 3D printers, enabling staff to design and print digitally customized retainers in a short period of time.
"Sterilization is a standard at any orthodontic office, but I built my facility with a higher standard in mind," he says. "That is why I designed a hospital-grade sterilization room as a focal point, in plain sight from the spacious clinical area for all to see."
Dr. Caggiano has also taken extra steps to ensure his office is immaculate throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Exciting enhancements at Caggiano Orthodontics include spacious rooms to socially distance safely, wheelchair accessibility, an elevator for convenience, privacy partitions, individual chairside brushing stations and a coffee bar.
