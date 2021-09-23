RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Output Services Group (OSG), a global provider of leading customer engagement and payment solutions, today announced a partnership with Competitive Carriers Association (CCA), the nation's leading association for competitive wireless providers in the US, offering customer journeys that drive digital adoption to CCA members.
"OSG has been a long-time member of CCA, and we are pleased to further enhance our partnership," stated Kevin Keleghan, OSG's CEO. "We are excited to bring our eAdoption journeys to CCA members and help them connect with their customers in digital and traditional channels."
Motivating customers to embrace the digital experience with their carriers
OSG's eAdoption journeys use a performance-focused approach to solve digital transformation challenges. Carefully timed and targeted messaging delivered seamlessly across channels encourage customers – even late adopters – to elect to go digital, resulting in measurable outcomes that help improve the customer experience, as well as the bottom line for carriers.
CCA President & CEO Steven K. Berry said, "I am delighted to work with OSG on this marketing engagement program that will be available to all CCA members. Providing competitive carriers with helpful solutions like the eAdoption journeys hits at the very heart of CCA's Industry Development Programs, and I am very pleased to be working with OSG on this unique partnership."
About OSG
Clients across a variety of industries turn to OSG to make the most out of their client interactions, resulting in improved working capital and deeper relationships. Leveraging a blend of managed services and technology, client's benefit from expertise, operational scale, and proprietary data that deliver a frictionless partnership focused on simplicity, reliability, and innovation. At the center of our business is EverView™, an integrated platform to link together the moments that matter in promotion, presentment, and payment. Said differently, "when you're asked to pay, you pay attention."
About CCA
CCA is the nation's leading association for competitive wireless providers and stakeholders across the United States. Members range from small, rural carriers serving fewer than 5,000 customers to regional and nationwide providers serving millions of customers, as well as vendors and suppliers that provide products and services throughout the wireless communications ecosystem. Visit http://www.ccamobile.org.
