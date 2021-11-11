RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simple and secure payment for billers and consumers
Output Services Group (OSG), a global provider of leading customer engagement and payment solutions, today announced the addition of Apple Pay to its extensive list of payment options available for clients and their customers.
"As consumers increasingly expect a wide range of simple and secure digital methods for paying their bills, we are excited to offer Apple Pay to our clients and their customers," stated Steve Karp, OSG's Chief Product Officer. "Paying a bill is a critical moment of engagement for our clients, and Apple Pay is the type of digitally-native solution that lies at the heart of a great consumer experience."
"Our clients are always looking for ways to get paid faster while providing parents and students with convenient payment options," said Leah Z. Packett, President, CompuWerx. "As an OSG customer, we are excited to offer Apple Pay as an option for our thousands of School Tuition Management and Donation Solutions clients."
Taking the pain out of payments
OSG makes bill payment convenient, efficient, and secure. Enabling consumers to easily make transactions through every conceivable digital channel, including desktop, tablet, mobile, email, text, phone and now Apple Pay.
OSG serves industries that make up the majority of consumers' monthly expenses, offering flexibility by integrating all of OSG's services into one open platform. OSG's solution is highly customizable, with virtually no technology resources required. Allowing companies to quickly deliver a modern user experience that meets the needs of their customers.
About OSG
Clients across a variety of industries turn to OSG to make the most out of their client interactions, resulting in improved working capital and deeper relationships. Leveraging a blend of managed services and technology, client's benefit from expertise, operational scale, and proprietary data that deliver a frictionless partnership focused on simplicity, reliability, and innovation. At the center of our business is EverView™, an integrated platform to link together the moments that matter in promotion, presentment, and payment. Said differently, "when you're asked to pay, you pay attention."
