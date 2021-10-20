COLONIA, N.J., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- P.J.C. Tavormina, a loving family man from New Jersey and owner/operator of a mechanical contracting company, has completed his new book "An Ugly Man": a well-written tale of Peter Torina's emotional walk toward enlightenment and self-understanding despite his heartrending circumstances.
Author Tavormina presents a realistic notion that only those blessed with aesthetics are privileged—a sad reflection of the society's bigotry toward the nonspecial: "Value not a man for the depth of his character, instead judge him simply by the magnitude of his accomplishments. Peter Torina believes nothing could be truer in America, but his is an ugly man and nobody values an ugly man unless he's special. Peter Torina wants to be special, but he is a man of no potential until tragedy beats him down to that point which he can bow no further. Then enters the savior who will change Torina from what he is to what he will become. Follow him on his journey to become that which he has always wanted to be and regret not the consequences of his transformation."
Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, P.J.C. Tavormina's touching account leaves invaluable lessons for the readers to ponder upon as they delve into one man's life-changing trail to finding his true potential and purpose in this world.
Readers who wish to experience this evoking work can purchase "An Ugly Man" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
