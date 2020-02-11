Palatin Technologies, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

-- Dry Eye Disease Phase 2 Study to Commence Q1 2020 -- Data Q4 2020 -- Approximately $92 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents at December 31, 2019 -- AMAG Announced Plans to Divest Vyleesi® for Premenopausal Women with Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) -- Teleconference and Webcast to be held on February 11, 2020