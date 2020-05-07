Palatin_Technologies_Logo.jpg
By Palatin Technologies, Inc.

CRANBURY, N.J., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN) will announce its third quarter fiscal year 2020 operating results on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 before the open of the U.S. financial markets.

Palatin will also conduct a conference call and live audio webcast hosted by its executive management team on May 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will include a review of the company's operating results and an update on programs under development.

Schedule for the Operating Results Press Release, Conference Call / Audio Webcast

Q3 Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Press Release     

5/12/2020 at 7:30 a.m. ET



Q3 Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call-Live

5/12/2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET

US/Canada Dial-In Number:

1-888-204-4368

International Dial-In Number:

1-323-994-2082

Conference ID:

8845359



Q3 Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call-Replay 

5/12/2020-5/19/2020

US/Canada Dial-In Number:

1-888-203-1112

International Dial-In Number:

1-719-457-0820

Replay Passcode:

8845359



Audio Webcast Live and Replay Access

http://www.palatin.com

The audio webcast and replay can be accessed by logging on to the "Investors-Webcasts" section of Palatin's website at http://www.palatin.com.

About Palatin Technologies, Inc.
Palatin Technologies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted, receptor-specific peptide therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders in order to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information, please visit http://www.palatin.com.

 

