NEWARK, N.J., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic today released its first two true wireless headphone models, continuing its reputation as a global leader in tech innovation. The RZ-S500W stands out with industry-leading*1 noise cancelling, while the RZ-S300W presents a compact size of only 17mm in diameter. Both models have been designed with an extra focus on stable connectivity and excellent call performance, to ensure hassle-free performance and seamless use, no matter the occasion.
Industry-Leading*1 Noise Cancelling (RZ-S500W Only)
The RZ-S500W sets a new standard for noise cancellation in true wireless headphones. The Dual Hybrid Noise Cancelling Technology is composed of Feedforward and Feedback Noise Cancelling, capturing both the noise outside and inside the headphones.
The combined digital and analogue processing creates best-in-class*1 noise cancelling performance – perfect for blocking out the world, whether at home, exercising outside, or on a commute.
High-Quality Call Sound
The high-performance MEMS (micro-electromechanical systems) microphones are built in a unique labyrinth cabinet structure to suppress wind noise and keep voices sounding crisp and clear. The beamforming technology in the RZ-S500W uses two microphones to further pick up speech and suppress ambient noise for the clearest possible calls.
*1 As of Dec. 20, 2019, According to research by Panasonic Corporation, measured using JEITA-compliant guidelines in the True Wireless style noise cancelling headphones market. Only available with the RZ-S500W model.
Stable Connection
True wireless headphones often suffer from poor Bluetooth connection when used in crowded areas. Both new Panasonic models offer extremely reliable connectivity thanks to a unique antenna design integrated with the external touch sensor on each earbud that doesn't compromise its compact design.
The Left-Right Independent Signaling System helps to improve stability by forming individual connections to each earbud. This cutting-edge combination ensures uninterrupted listening.
Enhancing the Experience
A great product is defined by the whole of the user experience, not just one element, and that's why every aspect of the RZ-S500W and RZ-S300W have been carefully considered by Panasonic's expert engineers.
We have meticulously designed the angle and length of the sound ports for maximum comfort, while maintaining a stylish and compact design. Additionally, the IPX4-equivalent*2 splash-resistant, makes listening easy in any environment.
Voice Assistant Compatibility (Siri®/Google Assistant™/ Amazon Alexa) is easily activated via the touch sensor. Touch sensor support for Amazon Alexa, or the user's preferred voice assistant, can be activated from the Panasonic Audio Connect*3 mobile app.
Long-Lasting Battery is a requirement for any modern headphones, and the RZ-S500W provides 6.5 hours*4 of continuous playback with noise cancellation turned on. The charging case offers two more full charges for a total of 19.5 hours*4 of playback time. The RZ-S300W offers 7.5 hours*4, and three further charges from the case for an astonishing total of 30 hours*4.
Ambient Sound Mode allows you to hear external sounds while listening to your content, for those moments when you need a short interaction. Whether working from home or on a commute, simply tap the touch sensor to cycle between Noise Cancelling, Ambient Sound and OFF (RZ-S500W only).
Customize to Your Needs by installing the Panasonic Audio Connect app onto your mobile device. Various additional functions are available, such as easy pairing and customizable settings.
The RZ-S500W ($179.99) is available in black or white, while the RZ-S300W ($119.99) is available in a choice of black, white or green, both from authorized Panasonic dealers.
*2 Only the headphones are compatible with the IPX4 equivalent. It does not include the charging cradle.
*3 Compatible with smartphones and tablets that are equipped with Android™ 6.0 or higher and that support Google Play™, or an iPhone ®, iPad ® and iPod Touch ® equipped with iOS9.3 or higher.
*4 Noise Cancelling and ACC is ON.
