PRINCETON, N.J., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parabole.ai today announced that TRAIN™ 3.0, its MACHINE TEACHING PLATFORM is now available on the Azure Marketplace. Parabole's unique machine teaching approach eliminates the complexity and manual nature of building domain-specific AI models required to solve complex automation projects within an enterprise. TRAIN™ automatically creates the most appropriate AI models by leveraging a combination of unsupervised and subject matter expert-infused learning, significantly reducing learning cycle time from several months to just a few hours.
Integrated with Azure, TRAIN™ enables customers to seamlessly mine knowledge from high volumes of unstructured text-based content to build AI models without the need for pre-compiled ontologies or labeled training data, which are historically, the most time-consuming and expensive activities performed in any attempt to build AI systems. For the first time, our customers can create AI models in a fraction of the time and expense without the need for high-quality training data.
With TRAIN™, Parabole.ai is helping its customers create hundreds of use cases, modeling their businesses to solve complex transformational challenges owned by chief digital, chief information, and chief data officers within large corporations who depend heavily on textual content to execute strategies and make decisions.
"For the first time, the vast knowledge that resides within enterprises, large and small, can be modelled accurately, without months of development time," said Anthony Sarkis, Head of Strategy at Parabole.ai, "Deploying TRAIN™ and Azure, our customers are realizing the promise of knowledge based digital transformation as a driver of profitability and business reinvention. Our relationship with Microsoft Azure has grown significantly over the past year. We continue to align and accelerate Parabole's go-to-market program with Microsoft."
"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome Parabole.ai's TRAIN™ solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."
Parabole.ai is a global leader in machine teaching technology. Parabole was founded to bring unstructured data to the data analytics mainstream. Whether the requirement is smart search, smart analytics or data classification, Parabole has emerged as the choice for large banking, insurance and manufacturing companies trying to build complex automation projects.
Contact:
Anthony J. Sarkis
Head of Strategy
Parabole.ai
Anthony@parabole.ai
Tel. 516.652.1333