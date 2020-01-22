WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights:

Net Income for the year:

$29.8 million,  increased 22.3% over 2018

Total Assets:

$1.68 billion, increased 14.6% over 2018

Total Loans:

$1.42 billion,  increased 14.4% over 2018

Total Deposits:

$1.34 billion, increased 13.1% over 2018

Parke Bancorp, Inc. ("Parke Bancorp") (NASDAQ: "PKBK"), the parent company of Parke Bank, announced its operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Highlights for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019:

  • Net income available to common shareholders increased $0.7 million, or 10.7%, to $7.5 million, or $0.70 per basic common share and $0.69 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $6.8 million, or $0.65 per basic common share and $0.63 per diluted common share for the same quarter in 2018.
  • Net interest income increased 11.1% to $14.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $13.2 million for the same quarter of 2018.
  • Net income available to common shareholders increased $5.4 million or 22.3%, to $29.8 million or $2.77 per basic common share and $2.73 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $24.4 million, or $2.53 per basic common share and $2.28 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2018.
  • Net interest income increased 18.3% to $56.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $48.1 million for the same period in 2018.

The following is a recap of the significant items that impacted the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2019 period:

Interest income increased $3.5 million and $17.7 million for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 periods, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2018 primarily due to higher loan volumes and higher yields on loans. In addition, a $1.8 million increase in interest income from federal funds sold and deposits with banks also contributed to the increase in interest income for 2019. Interest expense increased $2.0 million and $8.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and the year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2018, primarily due to higher deposit volumes and interest rates.

The provision for loan and lease losses increased $50,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019 and increased $900,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to the same periods in 2018. The increase in the provision was primarily due to increased loan volumes.

For the fourth quarter of 2019 and the year ended December 31, 2019, non-interest income increased $59,000 and $432,000, respectively, compared to the same periods of 2018, with the increase  primarily attributable to increased fee income from deposit accounts and decreased net losses on sale of OREO, partially offset by decrease in gains on the sale of SBA loans and decrease in income from loan fees.

Non-interest expense increased $338,000 and $1.7 million for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, compared to the same periods of 2018, primarily due to an increase in compensation, professional services, data processing cost, partially offset by decrease in deposits insurance assessment fees. The increases in non-interest expenses for the quarter and the year mainly reflect the growth of the business.

Income tax expense increased $433,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019, and increased $1.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to the same periods in 2018. The effective tax rates for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 were 24.2% and 24.4%, respectively, compared to 22.4% and 25.1% for the same periods in 2018.

December 31, 2019 discussion of financial condition

  • Total assets increased to $1.68 billion at December 31, 2019, from $1.47 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $213.8 million or 14.6% primarily due to increase in loans and increase in cash deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank.
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $191.6 million at December 31, 2019 as compared to $154.5 million at December 31, 2018.
  • The investment securities portfolio decreased to $27.8 million at December 31, 2019, from $32.4 million at December 31, 2018, a decrease of $4.6 million or 14.2% primarily due to payoffs of securities.
  • Gross loans increased to $1.42 billion at December 31, 2019, from $1.24 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $179.4 million or 14.4%.
  • Nonperforming loans at December 31, 2019 increased to $5.3 million, representing 0.38% of total loans, an increase of $2.3 million, or 74.5%, from $3.1 million of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2018. OREO at December 31, 2019 was $4.7 million, a decrease of $397,000 compared to $5.1 million at December 31, 2018 primarily due to sale and valuation adjustments of OREO assets, and partially offset by the loan transferred into OREO. Nonperforming assets (consisting of nonperforming loans and OREO) represented 0.6% of total assets at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. Loans past due 30 to 89 days were $2.0 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $1.7 million from December 31, 2018.
  • The allowance for loan losses was $21.8 million at December 31, 2019, as compared to $19.1 million at December 31, 2018. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.54% at December 31, 2019 and at December 31, 2018. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans was 407.8% at December 31, 2019, compared to 622.3%, at December 31, 2018.
  • Total deposits were $1.34 billion at December 31, 2019, up from $1.18 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $155.3 million or 13.1% compared to December 31, 2018. Deposits growth was primarily due to an increase in time deposits.
  • Total borrowings were $148.1 million at December 31, 2019 as compared to $118.1 million at December 31, 2018. The increase in borrowings was primarily due to the increase in advances from FHLBNY.
  • Total equity increased to $179.4 million at December 31, 2019, up from $155.0 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $24.4 million or 15.8% primarily due to the retention of earnings.

CEO outlook and commentary

Vito S. Pantilione, President and Chief Executive Officer of Parke Bancorp and Parke Bank, provided the following statement:

2019 was a great year for Parke Bancorp and our shareholders. We generated record earnings of close to $30.0 million. Our company's assets grew over 15% with the continued strength of our loan portfolio growth. The growth of our deposit base kept pace with our loan portfolio expansion, growing over 13%. The financial strength of the Company was supported by close to a 16% growth in our total equity. Management and staff continue to work hard and efficiently keeping our very important cost efficiency ratio below 30%, one of the best in the banking industry.

The economy remained strong in 2019 with unemployment continuing at record lows while inflation remains under control and GDP growth. This was accomplished while the global economy falters, again providing confidence in the strength of the United States economy. 2020, although an election year which could pose uncertainty, looks like it could be another good year. The strength of the economy appears to have supported the Feds putting on hold any additional interest rate adjustments at the end of 2019, with no indication of any planned increases. Our company is again well positioned to take advantage of market opportunities with strong earnings, strong equity and an expanding market share.

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors; our ability to continue to generate strong net earnings; our ability to continue to reduce our nonperforming loans and delinquencies and the expenses associated with them; our ability to realize a high recovery rate on disposition of troubled assets; our ability to take advantage of opportunities in the improving economy and banking environment; our ability to continue to pay a dividend in the future; our ability to enhance shareholder value in the future; our ability to continue growing our Company and support our profitability; our ability to prudently expand our operations in our market and in new markets; our ability to tightly control expenses; and our ability to continue to grow our loan portfolio, therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Parke Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligations to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such circumstance.

Financial Supplement:

Table 1: Condensed Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets



December 31,


December 31,


2019


2018


 (Amounts in thousands, except share data)

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$

191,607



$

154,471


Investment securities

27,780



32,391


Loans held for sale

190



419


Loans, net of unearned income

1,420,749



1,241,157


Less: Allowance for loan losses

(21,811)



(19,075)


Net loans

1,398,938



1,222,082


Premises and equipment, net

6,946



6,783


Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)

26,410



25,809


Other assets

29,289



25,443


Total assets

$

1,681,160



$

1,467,398






Liabilities








Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

259,269



$

360,329


Interest-bearing deposits

1,079,950



823,544


FHLBNY borrowings

134,650



104,650


Subordinated debentures

13,403



13,403


Other liabilities

14,464



10,476


Total liabilities

$

1,501,736



$

1,312,402






Total shareholders' equity

177,605



153,557


Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiaries

1,819



1,439


Total equity

179,424



154,996






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,681,160



$

1,467,398


Table 2: Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited)


For three months ended
December 31,


For the year ended
December 31,


2019


2018


2019


2018


(Amounts in thousands except share data)

Interest income:








Interest and fees on loans

20,095



16,546



75,172



59,139


Interest and dividends on investments

272



328



1,161



1,342


Interest on federal funds sold and deposits with banks

574



595



3,207



1,393


Total interest income

20,941



17,469



79,540



61,874


Interest expense:








Interest on deposits

5,289



3,447



18,687



11,071


Interest on borrowings

981



818



3,968



2,700


Total interest expense

6,270



4,265



22,655



13,771


Net interest income

14,671



13,204



56,885



48,103


Provision for loan losses

650



600



2,700



1,800


Net interest income after provision for loan losses

14,021



12,604



54,185



46,303


Noninterest income:








Gain on sale of SBA loans



151



116



378


Loan fees

243



284



982



1,121


Bank owned life insurance income

151



155



601



613


Service fees on deposit accounts

524



377



1,921



1,482


Net loss on sale and valuation adjustments of OREO

(99)



(331)



(246)



(690)


Other

45



169



465



503


Total noninterest income

864



805



3,839



3,407


Noninterest expense:








Compensation and benefits

2,493



2,296



9,188



8,251


Professional services

451



369



1,946



1,419


Occupancy and equipment

436



391



1,793



1,675


Data processing

316



231



1,046



835


FDIC insurance and other assessments

(14)



129



56



420


OREO expense

113



131



415



611


Other operating expense

1,015



925



3,508



3,084


Total noninterest expense

4,810



4,472



17,952



16,295


Income before income tax expense

10,075



8,937



40,072



33,415


Income tax expense

2,437



2,004



9,785



8,377


Net income attributable to Company and noncontrolling interest

7,638



6,933



30,287



25,038


Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(90)



(106)



(446)



(214)


Net income attributable to Company

7,548



6,827



29,841



24,824


Less: Preferred stock dividend and discount accretion

(8)



(17)



(24)



(446)


Net income available to common shareholders

$

7,540



$

6,810



$

29,817



$

24,378


Earnings per common share:








Basic

$

0.70



$

0.65



$

2.77



$

2.53


Diluted

$

0.69



$

0.63



$

2.73



$

2.28


Weighted average shares outstanding:








Basic

10,771,089



10,458,554



10,761,906



9,629,467


Diluted

10,923,988



10,906,729



10,919,166



10,911,344


Table 3: Operating Ratios


Three months ended


For the year ended


December 31,


December 31,


2019


2018


2019


2018

Return on average assets

1.87

%


1.98

%


1.94

%


1.98

%

Return on average common equity

17.05

%


18.16

%


17.93

%


17.99

%

Interest rate spread

3.13

%


3.35

%


3.09

%


3.54

%

Net interest margin

3.69

%


3.88

%


3.75

%


3.92

%

Efficiency ratio

30.96

%


31.92

%


29.56

%


31.63

%


* Return on the average assets is calculated using net income attributable to Company and noncontrolling interest dividing average assets

Table 4: Asset Quality Data


December 31,


December 31,


2019


2018


(Amounts in thousands except ratio data)

Allowance for loan losses

$

21,811



$

19,075


Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.54

%


1.54

%

Allowance for loan losses to non-accrual loans

407.8

%


622.3

%

Non-accrual loans

$

5,348



$

3,065


OREO

$

4,727



$

5,124


 

 