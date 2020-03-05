PATERSON, N.J., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PVWC will be replacing a hydrant and valves on MAIN STREET between MICHIGAN and BUFFALO AVENUES on Friday, March 6, 2020.
Water will be shut off between the hours of 10 A.M and 5 P.M. in order to make these repairs in our ongoing efforts to improve service to our customers. This work will also result in some unavoidable noise and discoloration of water. PVWC assures all customers that the water will be safe for use during this period; however, customers are cautioned to determine if the water is clear before washing clothes (or any other processing) as staining may occur.
We regret any inconvenience this may cause our customers. If you have any questions, please call our customer service department at 973-340-4300.
Door tags will be distributed today by PVWC staff explaining that we will be working in the immediate area. PVWC will be working with a contractor (Montana) to expedite the replacing of the hydrant and valves. Every possible effort will be made to do the job in a safe and timely manner.
