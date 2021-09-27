ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pathways Consulting Group, a ServiceNow Elite Partner, is very pleased to announce the promotion of Mary Manzo to Chief Executive Officer.
Over the last 13 years at Pathways, Mary has been a key part of the executive leadership team, primarily serving as partner and COO. She is a champion of change and innovation, leveraging her leadership skills and embracing new technology in order to produce results that consistently exceed sales, profit and operational expectations.
Mary has also been a driving force behind the culture at Pathways Consulting Group, and plans to continue the evolution and refinement of the company's philosophy, where customers and employees alike are part of an exceptional and collaborative team where their voices matter.
"Mary has been a critical part of Pathways since the very beginning. Working in the background before joining fulltime in 2008 as a delivery consultant. She discovered the potential of ServiceNow in 2010 and led the initiative to build a ServiceNow practice in 2011. Her responsibilities grew to include building out HR and Legal for the company," said Jeff Giovinazzo, CEO of Pathways Consulting Group. Giovinazzo continued, "Under her leadership and with her strategic vision while President and Chief Operating Officer, the team and revenues have tripled and I'm looking forward to supporting her in her mission to take Team Pathways to the next level and beyond."
Manzo stated, "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to lead Pathways Consulting Group as we are set to continue our momentum and accelerate our leadership as the partner of choice for C suite leaders driving digital transformation with ServiceNow."
About Pathways Consulting Group
Pathways Consulting Group, a New Jersey based company, is a ServiceNow Elite Partner and is 100% dedicated to delivering unparalleled ServiceNow expertise to help companies transform their business and drive value with ServiceNow. Helping clients unlock productivity, fuel efficiency and accelerate the path to digital transformation for over a decade, they are recognized by ServiceNow for their 5/5 customer satisfaction rating and have earned a reputation for strategic and technical excellence as well as a flexible, collaborative approach and proven outcomes. For more information visit https://www.pathwayscg.com
