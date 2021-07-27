ISELIN, N.J., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pathways Consulting Group, a ServiceNow Elite partner, is pleased to announce the launch of its access certification application, Certify, on the ServiceNow Store.
Certify provides a simplified, structured approach to access certification by automating the typically labor-intensive audit processes while also removing the reliance on spreadsheets and questionnaires. Compliance controls make it easy to ensure that the right people have the right access to the right information at the right time. Once a Certify request is complete, a file is generated that can be downloaded to send to auditors.
Audit logging capabilities within Certify allow you to look in one place to find certification records, logs and access levels. Certify keeps every relevant piece of information in the system for easy access and full transparency for the end-to-end certification process. With a seamless integration into your ServiceNow platform, Certify uses the same screens and functionality that your team is used to seeing in ServiceNow, making Certify business, auditor, CISO and IT friendly.
"Since it is part of our ServiceNow workflow, Certify makes it is fast and easy to ensure that only the right people can access the right information at a given point in time – and we can easily prove it for audit." – Senior Vice President, major financial provider.
The ServiceNow Store is the exclusive source for Now Certified enterprise workflow apps from partners that complement and extend ServiceNow. The Built on Now designation means that Pathways used best practices in the design and implementation of Certify's integration with ServiceNow, and has successfully completed a rigorous set of defined tests focused on integration interoperability, security and performance for ServiceNow.
"Certify reduces the cost and effort required to manage and demonstrate access control effectiveness. It provides a competitive advantage, delivers cost savings and keeps you audit ready," said Pathways CEO Jeff Giovinazzo.
Pathways Consulting Group is an Elite ServiceNow partner and has been partnered with ServiceNow for more than 10 years. Pathways has been integrating technology since the Berlin release. Today, Pathways delivers successful deployments throughout the ServiceNow platform within dozens of industries and has earned a customer satisfaction rating of 5/5.
