SOMERSET, N.J., Mar. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catalent, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announced that two of its clinical supply experts will be participating in upcoming digital events, Clinical Trial Supply Europe and Clinical Trial Supply Roundtable Forum 2021.
As part of Clinical Trial Supply Europe, Anna Gollmann, Program Manager, Demand Led Supply will present at 10 a.m. CET on Thursday, March 25. Her talk, entitled "Harnessing Patient Demand to Gain Clinical Supply Flexibility and Efficiency," will discuss the trend toward designing patient-centric clinical trials and how innovations in forecasting, supply pooling, decentralized packaging and labeling and demand-led supply can meet this goal, providing flexible and efficient trials.
On Tuesday, March 30, Nicole Gray, Director, Strategic Supply Solutions will participate in the one-day event, Clinical Trial Supply Roundtable Forum, and join a panel of experts to discuss "Direct to Patient Clinical Trials: A 'Pharmerging' Market". The roundtable will run twice – once at 11 a.m., and again at 12 p.m. EST.
Ms. Gollmann has 14 years' experience in clinical supplies. In her current role, she is part of a global team which defines, develops and deploys innovative strategic supply chain solutions to increase efficiencies, reduce waste, improve patient access and reduce lead times for clinical supply provision. The team is responsible for programs including demand-led supply and direct-to-patient supply.
In her role at Catalent, Ms. Gray is responsible for developing the company's direct-to-patient business and other new strategic service offerings. She has 18 years' experience in clinical supplies project management, and prior to her current role, spent six years as the Director of Project Management for Catalent's Philadelphia facility. She is an active member of the Global Clinical Supplies Group (GCSG) and is currently the Board Secretary.
To find out more information about these events, visit https://www.clinical.catalent.com/news-and-events/#events
Catalent is a global leader in clinical supply services, with comprehensive and flexible solutions for small molecules, biologics, and cell and gene therapies and integrated solutions to accelerate speed to clinic. Catalent offers a full range services including clinical supply management, comprehensive packaging solutions, comparator sourcing, cold chain storage and global distribution and specialized supply chain services including direct-to-patient and demand-led supply. With nine GMP clinical packaging facilities and over 50 strategically located depots on six continents combined with more than 25 years' experience across thousands of studies in more than 80 countries, Catalent has the comprehensive services, global scale and expertise necessary to reliably supply clinical trials of all sizes and complexity anywhere in the world.
Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs around 15,000 people, including approximately 2,400 scientists and technicians, at more than 45 facilities, and in fiscal year 2020 generated over $3 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.catalent.com
