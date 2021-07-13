TINTON FALLS, N.J., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patriot's Park is now open at Patriots Square!
Lennar's luxury townhome community in Tinton Falls offers exciting onsite amenities.
Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B) has opened Patriot's Park at Patriots Square Fort Monmouth in Tinton Falls! Patriot's Park features a beach volleyball court, a playground, a dog park and more.
"Thank you to everyone who joined us for our ribbon cutting ceremony on June 24 to help celebrate this new amenity," said Anthony Mignone, Division President of Lennar's NJ/NY Region.
Patriots Square is just a short drive to the shopping and dining venues in Red Bank, the unmatched beach town of Long Branch and the music and arts scene of Asbury Park. "The community's exceptional homes built in this fantastic Tinton Falls location form the perfect combination for a balanced, fulfilling lifestyle," said Mignone.
This community features three-bedroom townhomes with elegant finishes and impressive kitchens and baths. Plus, with Lennar's Everything's Included® program, every new home at Patriots Square comes filled with a high level of upscale features that add style, value and efficiency to your new home at no additional cost.
Monmouth County is home to many fantastic schools. Patriots Square is within the highly regarded Monmouth Regional High School District and residents have access to five magnet high schools including High Tech High School, U.S. News and World Report's #1 rated STEM school for three years in a row.
Fort Monmouth offers an easy commute to NYC and an array of major employment hubs in Northern and Central New Jersey. Easily travel via train or car, the NJ Transit Little Silver Station is within a quarter mile north of the Fort and the Garden State Parkway is only a few minutes away.
Patriots Square is located at 12 Kelly Way in Tinton Falls. Townhomes are priced from the low $600s. To learn more or schedule an appointment, please call 609-349-8258 or visit http://www.LennarNJ.com.
About Lennar Corporation
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's largest builders of quality homes for all generations. The Company builds first time, move-up and active adult communities under the Lennar brand name. Eagle Home Mortgage and CalAtlantic Title provide mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services for both buyers of the Company's homes and others. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Previous press releases and further information about the Company may be obtained at the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website, http://www.lennar.com.
Media Contact
Laura Crossan, Design 446, 732-292-2400, lcrossan@design446.com
SOURCE Lennar Corporation