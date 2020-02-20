PBF_Logistics_LP_Logo.jpg

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. The filing can be viewed on the Partnership's website at www.pbflogistics.com.

Upon written request, limited partners may receive, free of charge, a hard copy of the Partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K (including complete audited financial statements). Requests should be communicated in writing to PBF Logistics LP, Attention: Investor Relations, at 1 Sylvan Way, 2nd Floor, Parsippany, New Jersey 07054.

PBF Logistics LP
 PBF Logistics LP, headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

