BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PDHI, a leading software provider supporting health plan, point of care, and employer health initiatives, today announced the ConXus Platform hosted at Microsoft Azure has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.
HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization's ConXus Platform hosted at Microsoft Azure has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places PDHI in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.
"We handle sensitive healthcare data for our clients, and it is critical that we meet best practices for risk management and compliance," said Jennifer Jolley. President and CEO at PDHI. "Achieving HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification demonstrates our commitment to meeting the highest standards for data protection and information security."
"The HITRUST Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. "The fact that PDHI has achieved HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program."
About PDHI
PDHI is a software organization that develops and distributes the ConXus Platform to support population health management, point of care, and wellness programs. With a 25-year track record of success, PDHI is trusted by hundreds of companies including health plans, wellness providers and large employers across the United States.
