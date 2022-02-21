BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PDHI, a leading software provider supporting health plan, point of care, and corporate wellness health initiatives, was selected as a preferred technology partner to support VBA's expansion of population health management and wellness services within its technology platform.
VBA, whose platform is leveraged by leading health plans, TPAs, and large employers across the nation, has chosen to integrate the ConXus Platform into its VBAGateway member portal. "The benefits of partnering with PDHI for our clients are two-fold," said Michael Clayton, CEO & President of VBA. "Payers and their end-user companies can deepen engagement with their members while utilizing this new data to identify health risks and impact health outcomes."
To help these plan sponsors make a positive impact on members' well-being, PDHI will be customizing a range of digital health solutions for VBA clients. Members will be able to access NCQA certified health assessments and expertly crafted self-management tools covering a breadth of health topics, all available from any device, at any time.
"Due to recent events, health plans, TPAs, and employer groups have been placing a renewed focus on health and well-being efforts," said Jennifer Jolley, President & CEO of PDHI. "This partnership is an incredible opportunity for us to do our part to make health improvement tools more easily accessible to plan participants."
About PDHI
PDHI is a software organization that develops and distributes the ConXus Platform to support health plan, point of care, and employer health initiatives. PDHI is a software organization that develops and distributes the ConXus Platform to support population health management, point of care, and wellness programs. With a 25-year track record of success, PDHI is trusted by hundreds of companies including health plans, wellness providers, and large employers across the United States. Learn more at pdhi.com.
About VBA
VBA is a proactive, leading-edge software design company providing comprehensive solutions to the insurance industry. Uniquely delivered on a secure, cloud-based platform, VBA provides one common architecture for all benefit administration. Our software development process focuses on continuous improvement to address market demands and ever-changing industry requirements. This empowers our clients to focus on business strategy and growth while streamlining their operations. Learn more at vbasoftware.com.
