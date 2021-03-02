SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Irvin B. Sherman, DDS of Shore Children's Dental Care has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Dentists for 2020. Dr. Sherman is a pediatric dentist determined to provide exceptional and affordable care. Dr. Sherman offers pediatric dental and orthodontic care to infants, children, teens and special needs patients.
Dr. Sherman and his practice offers a unique pediatric and orthodontic dental experience that is affordable, interactive and fun. Combining the right mix of personal care, high-technology and continuing education, they maintain a commitment to their patients in every facet of their practice.
At their modern office in Avon, New Jersey, Dr. Sherman and his team provide children of all ages with a comfortable environment that is not overwhelming or intimidating.
To learn more about Dr. Sherman and Shore Children's Dental Care, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-dentists/drirvinsherman/
You can also contact Shore Children's Dental Care directly at 732-775-1492 or online at shorechildrensdentalcare.com.
