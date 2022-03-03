SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At his modern office in Avon, New Jersey, Dr. Irvin B. Sherman and his team at Shore Children's Dental Care provide children of all ages with a comfortable dental environment. Dr. Sherman ensures that his office is not overwhelming or intimidating for his young patients.
Since 1979, Dr. Sherman has been a Diplomate of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry and a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. He is a member of the American Dental Association, the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, the New Jersey Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, the New Jersey Society of Dentistry for Children, the American Academy of Hospital Dentistry, the American Academy of Dentistry for the Handicapped, the American Association of Orthodontists, Middlesex County Dental Society, the Monmouth/Ocean Dental Society and several other organizations.
Serving the broader community since 1976, Dr. Sherman has been an active attending pediatric dentist at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and St. Peter's University Hospital, both in New Brunswick, NJ.
Dr. Sherman has also been Chief of Pediatric Dentistry at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital since 1980. Among academia, he is an Adjunct Assistant Professor in Pediatrics at the Rutgers Medical School, since 1980. Dr. Sherman is also Chief of Pediatric Dentistry at the Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.
Dr. Sherman has also lectured extensively over the last 35 years on all aspects of Pediatric Dentistry.
Dr. Sherman's practice offers a unique pediatric and orthodontic dental experience that is affordable, interactive and fun.
To learn more about Dr. Sherman and Shore Children's Dental Care, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-dentists/drirvinsherman/
You can also contact Shore Children's Dental Care directly at 732-775-1492 or online at shorechildrensdentalcare.com.
