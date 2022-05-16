Renowned Team of Specialists Provides Exceptional and Accessible Patient Care In Camden County
VOORHEES, N.J., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Penn Medicine Becker ENT and Allergy are opening a brand new location in Voorhees, New Jersey. Beginning in April, in Voorhees, New Jersey, residents will have access to a wide range of ENT, allergy, and audiology treatment services. A skilled team of physicians, audiologists, allergists and speech-language pathologists will be available to serve patients in Camden County. At Penn Medicine Becker ENT and Allergy, a comprehensive team of clinicians works together to provide fast and effective results for its patients. Penn Medicine Becker ENT and Allergy in Voorhees prides itself on offering advanced treatments to help its patients feel their best.
Penn Medicine Becker ENT and Allergy provides unparalleled patient care, from medication management to surgical intervention. At its newest Voorhees location, patients can receive ENT specialists, audiology (hearing), and allergy services. Additionally, the clinical team is highly skilled in treating sleep, snoring, voice, and swallowing issues. When it comes to ENT and allergy care, it's essential to treat the interconnected ear, nose, and throat systems simultaneously. Penn Medicine Becker ENT and Allergy in Voorhees employs a team of specialized physicians to treat its pediatric and adult patients. At Penn Medicine Becker ENT and Allergy, families are pleased to discover top-notch services for kids of all ages. The Penn Medicine Becker ENT and Allergy team helps kids feel safe and comfortable while receiving treatment for everything from developmental speech delays to childhood ear infections.
At Penn Medicine Becker ENT and Allergy, the top priority is empowering its patients to live happy, healthy, and productive lives. Dr. Daniel G. Becker, the founder of Penn Medicine Becker ENT and Allergy, is a board-certified surgeon and expert in his field. Specializing in rhinoplasty and ear, nose, and throat disorders, Dr. Becker founded the practice to establish a team that could address all of his patients and their specialized needs in tandem. Dr. Becker and his Voorhees team deliver exceptional care throughout the diagnostic and treatment planning processes. Patients confidently choose Penn Medicine Becker ENT and Allergy based on its excellent reputation and advanced team of specialists. Each clinical and administrative team member boasts extensive credentials, brings vast experience, and treats patients with the utmost respect.
Penn Medicine Becker ENT and Allergy is thrilled to open its newest location in Voorhees Township, New Jersey. The new Penn Medicine Becker ENT and Allergy office is conveniently located at 1605 East Evesham Rd. Suite 201, Voorhees, NJ 08043. Out-of-town patients and visitors enjoy the proximity to the Philadelphia International Airport, outdoor water park attractions, beautiful scenery, and more. Providers will be available to see patients from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule an ENT, allergy, or audiology appointment, please visit https://www.beckerentandallergy.com/contact or call (856)565-2900 to speak with a friendly staff member.
Media Contact
Penn Medicine Becker ENT and Allergy, beckerentandallergy.com, (856)565-2900, info@beckerentandallergy.com
SOURCE Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy