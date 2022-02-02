MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RLS Logistics, a leading third party cold chain 3PL, through its affiliate RLS Partners, recently welcomed Performance Cold Storage, Salt Lake City, UT, as a warehouse partner and member of the RLS network of cold chain solutions providers. The company will be known as RLS Performance.
Strategically located in the Front Range region, frozen and refrigerated manufacturers will gain access to the RLS national network from the addition of RLS Performance in Salt Lake City, UT. RLS Performance's 130,000 square foot operation provides cold chain solutions with closed loop supply chain services, deep frozen cold storage warehousing in addition to frozen and refrigerated temperatures, valued added case picking, and transportation services.
RLS Performance is ideal for frozen and refrigerated food manufacturers seeking a turnkey 3PL company partner to assist in their manufacturing process. With its fleet of temperature controlled trucks and team of cold chain experts, RLS Performance can store frozen and refrigerated unfinished goods, transport the products to the manufacturer and provide cold storage warehousing for the finished goods.
"Customers can expect a personalized, out of the box, cold chain solution when they partner with RLS Performance" said David Charles, Regional Partner, RLS Performance. "We are also able to scale with our customers' peaks and growth plans making for optimal long term alliances."
Furthermore, frozen and refrigerated customers can easily access the west coast. The strategic location of Utah offers inventory customers the opportunity to reach the 11 western U.S. states within two day transit.
"RLS is familiar with Utah's potential cold storage warehouse growth with our eCommerce fulfillment center in Salt Lake City, UT. Partnering with RLS Performance is the ideal complement to our growing warehouse partner network," said Russell Leo, Chief Executive Officer, RLS Logistics. "RLS Performance caters to its customers similarly to RLS, which is a testament to its long standing customer relationships. Our future is prosperous – we welcome the RLS Performance team to our family!"
ABOUT RLS PARTNERS: Headquartered in Mt. Laurel, NJ, RLS Partners is a joint venture formed by seasoned industry professionals and an industry leading, family owned cold chain 3PL, RLS Logistics. By creating a network of best in class cold chain operators, RLS will offer its customers a top tier regional platform with a national scale supported by service levels only a family operated company can provide. RLS is among the top ten cold chain providers in North America, offering over 55 million cubic feet of cold storage capacity.
###
Media Contact
John Gaudet, RLS Logistics, 8005799900, jgaudet@rlslogistics.com
Courtney Keenan, RLS Logistics, 8005799900, ckeenan@rlslogistics.com
SOURCE RLS Logistics