MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PerformLine, the organizer of the COMPLY Conference, today announced leaders from some of the world's foremost brands in regulation, banking, fintech and compliance are joining the COMPLY Summit speaker lineup for its second of three summit events on March 25, 2021.
Nikita Pearson, the Director of the Office of Minority and Women Inclusion (OMWI) at the FDIC, will headline the event when she sits down for a fireside chat to discuss the Agency's 2021 strategic plan to incorporate and promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in every aspect of its mission and operations.
"We're honored to have Director Pearson at COMPLY to share how the FDIC is making DEI an organizational priority, both internally and externally," said Alex Baydin, founder of COMPLY Conferences and PerformLine. "DEI initiatives are paramount for every organization and Director Pearson's discussion will provide a roadmap for fostering a safe, fair, and inclusive workplace that every organization can use."
The COMPLY Summit, on March 25 from 1pm to 3pm ET, also features sessions discussing "Mortgage Lenders and Compliance – What's Ahead" with experts from loanDepot, Assurance Financial and Selene Finance; "AML and KYC Compliance in a Shirting Digital World" with leaders from TD Bank, M&T Bank, kompany and Trulioo; and "Tech Innovations and the Solve for Banks and FIs" with speakers from Ascent RegTech, Smarsh and FairPlay.
The COMPLY conference, now in its seventh year and named a "Must-Attend" compliance conference, continues to be the preeminent venue for regulators, compliance, risk and marketing professionals to discuss pressing industry issues. To register for free, please visit http://www.COMPLYsummit.com. Press requesting to attend should contact marketing(at)performline(dot)com for more information.
ABOUT COMPLY
COMPLY, the longest-running Compliance, Risk and RegTech event, brings together the most comprehensive gathering of innovators, investors, legal and compliance professionals and regulators from across the globe. COMPLY is focused on actionable take-aways for mitigating risk, maintaining brand safety and meeting regulatory obligations for any company and continues to be named a "Can't-Miss RegTech Conference" and remaining events for 2021 take place on March 25 and May 20. Register at http://www.COMPLYsummit.com
ABOUT PERFORMLINE
PerformLine is a leading provider of compliance technology that empowers organizations to mitigate regulatory risk across their sales and marketing channels, including the web, calls, messages, emails, documents and social media. PerformLine automates the path to discover, monitor and mitigate consumer protection risks and ensure brand safety. The PerformLine SaaS platform features full workflow capabilities, real-time analytics, remediation, monitoring and archiving while providing significant time and cost savings by automating compliance activities across channels and departments. Visit http://www.PerformLine.com for more information.
