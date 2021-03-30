MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PerformLine, the leading provider of automated compliance technology, today announced the public launch of Document Review, further establishing PerformLine as a best-in-class solution to meet enterprise pre-production and live monitoring compliance needs.
Until now, the review and approval of documents such as direct mailers, blog posts, and sales sheets to ensure compliance with hundreds of regulations has been one of the most time-consuming tasks compliance and content controls teams undertake; oftentimes causing bottlenecks and delays in getting materials to market quickly.
With the launch of Document Review, the PerformLine platform can ingest and score a document against any number of rulebooks (federal, state, industry, or specific brand guidelines) to provide consistent, fast, and accurate compliance verdicts in minutes, allowing approved documents to move ahead quickly while rooting out those that failed for further inspection.
Document Review has been used by several PerformLine clients in private beta since early 2020 to increase their output of their compliance review to meet the increasing demands of their marketing teams.
"By providing automated, accurate compliance verdicts, Document Review is a game-changer for compliance and content controls teams," says Alex Baydin, CEO of PerformLine. "Document Review increases the volume and scope of review a team can take on while alleviating the bottlenecks that can occur when trying to get marketing collateral reviewed and approved in a timely manner. "
The PerformLine omni-channel technology now provides end-to-end sales and marketing compliance, from pre-production verdicts with document review to live monitoring across the web, calls, messaging, emails, and on social media. PerformLine is built to help compliance teams protect their brands by mitigating risk in their marketing and sales channels while gaining efficiency through automation.
Those wishing to learn more about Document Review can view a video here. To learn how PerformLine is helping organizations protect their brand, schedule a demo here.
ABOUT PERFORMLINE
PerformLine is a leading provider of compliance technology that empowers organizations to mitigate regulatory risk across their sales and marketing channels, including the web, calls, messages, emails, documents, and social media. PerformLine automates the path to discover, monitor, and mitigate consumer protection risks and ensure brand safety. The PerformLine SaaS platform features full workflow capabilities, real-time analytics, remediation, monitoring, and archiving while providing significant time and cost savings by automating compliance activities across channels and departments. Visit http://www.PerformLine.com for more information.
