MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PerformLine, the leading provider of omni-channel compliance technology, today announced that it has expanded its executive team, attracting veteran technology leaders to advance its software-as-a-service compliance platform. Byron S. Lee joins the company as Chief Technology Officer and Julie Mann Keppner as Vice President of Product. Both leaders bring deep experience in transforming and scaling digital products at fast-growing start-ups and traditional financial institutions.
Byron S. Lee, an experienced technical leader with a BS EECS from the University of California at Berkeley and an MS EE from Stanford University, comes to PerformLine with a proven track record of transforming companies by creating scalable SaaS products, productizing machine learning through hands-on development and agile processes, and mentoring and coaching teams while re-engineering products, processes and people. He is a veteran technology and business executive, successfully directing technology groups at start-ups across Silicon Valley for the past 20 years, leading to 5 successful exits.
Julie Mann Keppner brings 19 years of fintech product management experience to PerformLine, having most recently served as VP of Product Operations at Payzer, a payments startup. Prior to that, Keppner worked at Bank of America in the Digital Banking group focused on the emerging payments and commerce space where she shipped products including Zelle and Bank Amerideals. Keppner began her career at Wachovia Bank within the Technology College Graduate rotational program.
"The PerformLine technology powers compliance at some of the world's largest banks, fintechs, mortgage lenders and tech companies by helping them quickly build, centralize, and scale their compliance program, all in one platform solution," said Alex Baydin, CEO and Founder of PerformLine. "We're thrilled to welcome Byron and Julie to head our engineering and product teams as we continue to enhance and deliver our world-class compliance platform to leading enterprises."
The PerformLine platform, trusted by brands globally, provides end-to-end sales and marketing compliance, from pre-production verdicts with document review to monitoring across consumer facing channels including the web, calls, messaging, emails, and social media.
PerformLine, who recently attracted a strategic investment from M33 Growth, has become the go-to platform leading enterprises choose to power compliance programs across departments, channels, products, and partners—ultimately providing better coverage, deeper insights, and lower costs for critical compliance functions.
