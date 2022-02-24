SPARTA, N.J., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Perio Implant Specialists of NJ is excited to announce the release of their new Hybrid-Responsive™ website: https://www.perioimplantsnj.com. Michael C. Cabassa, DDS, MSc and his team are pleased to offer a more interactive web presence to better serve their patients.
Dr. Cabassa has been providing exceptional periodontal care to his patients for over two decades, embracing the latest techniques and equipment. His practice's new website exemplifies this commitment to meeting patients' needs with state-of-the-art technology. Now, patients will be able to access the information they need and connect with the practice more easily.
On the new Perio Implant Specialists of NJ website, patients will find intuitive navigation and improved usability. The Hybrid-Responsive™ design renders equally well on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktop computers, with an app-like interface on mobile devices. Wherever patients are, whether it's at home, at work, or on-the-go, they'll find a website that is easy to read and navigate.
Above all else, Dr. Cabassa's primary goal with his practice's new website was to create a true resource for his patients where they can find information about insurance, periodontal conditions, procedures, and aftercare instructions. Patients can email the practice, request an appointment online, and refer friends and family.
In addition to working on the new website, the Perio Implant Specialists of NJ team has been focused on patient safety in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The practice is following all guidelines from the American Dental Association, Centers for Disease Control, and Occupational Safety and Health Administration, including screening all patients prior to their appointments, offering hand sanitizer for patient use, and adjusting schedules to allow for social distancing between patients.
About Michael C. Cabassa, DDS, MSc
Dr. Michael C. Cabassa earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Stony Brook School of Dental Medicine in New York and his MS degree from The George Washington University in Washington, DC. He completed a general practice residency at the National Naval Medical Center and a specialized residency in periodontics and implants at the Naval Postgraduate Dental School. As a board-certified Diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology, Dr. Cabassa has a passion for continuing education. He and his staff recently attended the American Academy of Periodontology meeting in Miami and they will be at the International Symposium on Periodontics and Restorative Dentistry in Boston this June.
About Perio Implant Specialists of NJ
Perio Implant Specialists of NJ provides comprehensive periodontal care to patients in Sparta, NJ. Services include dental implants, periodontal disease treatment, gum grafting, bone grafting, periodontal surgery, and extractions. To learn more or request an appointment, visit the new website at https://www.perioimplantsnj.com, schedule a visit to the office at 27 West Shore Trail, Sparta, NJ 07871, or call 973-729-9392.
