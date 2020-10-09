ROCKAWAY N.J., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pettit is excited to launch three unique simplified solutions for boaters, manufacturers and boatyards. AnchorTech™ sealants and adhesives were developed to make the process of selecting a project-specific product quick and easy and prevent the use of incorrect products. Too many times applicators are misguided by the complex and confusing offerings in the marketplace and choose the wrong product that doesn't actually suit their needs or are locked into using 30-year old technology that has limitations. AnchorTech™ products are purpose-driven, less expensive and offer a vast variety of leading-edge technology. Below are the three AnchorTech™ products.
AnchorTech™ Premium Fast Dry Adhesive Sealant - PERMANENT, WATERPROOF, PAINTABLE ADHESIVE SEALANT
- Above or below waterline use
- Can be applied underwater
- +/- 25% Joint Movement
- Maximum Adhesion and Flexibility
- Superior Durability
- Paintable
- 24 Hour Cure Time
- Can be applied down to 41F
AnchorTech™ UV Resistant Adhesive Sealant - SEMI-PERMANENT, WATERPROOF, PAINTABLE ADHESIVE SEALANT
- Above waterline use
- All weather & low temp applicable
- Excellent UV resistance, non-yellowing
- 100% waterproof
- Paintable in 1 hour
- Can be applied down to 20F
- Mold and mildew resistant
AnchorTech™ Advanced Hybrid Sealant - REMOVABLE, WATERPROOF, PAINTABLE SEALANT
- Above waterline use
- All weather & low temp applicable
- Permanently flexible
- Shrink and crack proof
- 100% waterproof
- Paintable in 30 minutes
- Can be applied down to 20F
- Mold and mildew resistant
While other companies were shutting down operations due to Covid-19, Pettit's R&D and Marketing Teams joined forces in thinking outside the paint can and developed complimentary products for a very confusing market. Pettit's new line of AnchorTech™ adhesives and sealants provide superior technology, ease of use and a simplified offering to aid boaters, manufacturers and boatyards make easier and faster decisions when it comes to keeping water out. Small leaks = big problems!" says Tom Maellaro, VP of Marketing for Pettit Paint.
For imagery and other editorial requests, please contact:
Tom Maellaro - Vice President Marketing
marketing@pettitpaint.com
Related Images
anchortech-adhesives-and-sealants.jpg
AnchorTech™ ADHESIVES AND SEALANTS
anchortech-premium-fast-dry.png
AnchorTech™ PREMIUM FAST DRY ADHESIVE SEALANT
anchortech-uv-resistant-adhesive.png
AnchorTech™ UV RESISTANT ADHESIVE SEALANT
anchortech-advanced-hybrid-sealant.png
AnchorTech™ ADVANCED HYBRID SEALANT
Related Links
Additional AnchorTech™ Information
Related Video