WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PKF Investment Banking (PKFIB), the investment banking affiliate of PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory firms, announced today the sale of its client, Crown Collision Centers. Crown Collision, a multi-location auto-body repair company, was sold to VIVE Collision, a leading collision repair multi-site operator and a portfolio company of New York-based Garnett Station Partners. The sale continues PKFIB's proven track record of high-touch service that manages complexity while delivering optimal outcomes for businesses and owners.
"The PKFIB team achieved excellent value for Crown by running a disciplined process and reaching many qualified buyers," said Ed Breault, President and Owner of Crown Collision. "They provided us with the expertise and proper preparation we needed to attract the right buyer and get the deal closed in a timely fashion."
In business since 1977, Crown Collision has built a reputation for quality repair services, convenience and quick turnarounds. It is a trusted direct repair partner for many national insurers. Crown operates from three locations in Rhode Island.
"Crown's leading reputation in the auto-body repair space was the backbone of this deal," said Robert Murphy, Senior Managing Director at PKF Investment Banking. "We're proud of the role we played in guiding them through a complex transaction, and we look forward to seeing their next chapter unfold as part of the VIVE team."
VIVE Collision is a multi-site collision repair operator providing collision repair services to customers across New York, Maine, Rhode Island and Massacchusetts. VIVE Collision was formed with a vision to carve a new path forward for the industry built on three fundamental values its founders believe the collision repair industry has neglected for too long; they call them the 3 Ps: people, process and passion. http://www.vivecollision.com
About PKF Investment Banking
PKF O'Connor Davies Capital LLC (DBA PKF Investment Banking) is the investment banking affiliate of PKF O'Connor Davies. Whether a business owner is ready to sell the company or seeking growth through acquisition, our investment banking team is committed and credentialed to help owners achieve their objectives. PKF Investment Banking provides guidance through every step of the process and brings the expertise to enhance certainty to close – while always staying focused on maximizing the value derived from the transaction.
With deep expertise in and a dedicated focus on the lower middle market, the PKFIB team has completed over 200 M&A transactions in North America, including many complex cross border deals. The firm has extensive experience partnering with business owners across a range of industries, with completed transactions in the distribution, manufacturing, business services, consumer services, IT, healthcare, staffing and consumer products markets among others. For more information, visit http://www.pkfib.com.
Securities-related transactions are processed through an unaffiliated broker-dealer, Burch & Company, Inc.
About PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP
PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP is a full-service certified public accounting and advisory firm with a long history of serving clients both domestically and internationally. With roots tracing to 1891, the Firm has 16 offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Florida and Rhode Island and more than 1,200 professionals providing a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax and management advisory services. PKF O'Connor Davies is led by over 135 partners who are closely involved in the day-to-day management of engagements, ensuring a high degree of client service and cost effectiveness.
Media Contact
Kathleen O'Toole, PKF Investment Banking, 551-249-1730, KOToole@pkfod.com
SOURCE PKF Investment Banking